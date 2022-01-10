Sternon expands into property brokerage and advisory

Hussain F. Nalwalla, Chief Executive of Sternon Group

Mon 10 Jan 2022

Sternon Group, a Dubai-headquartered global conglomerate that specialises in developing and promoting world-class residential and commercial projects with excellent infrastructure and modern facilities in 16 countries around the world, has now expanded its business into property brokerage and investment advisory in Dubai in order to help international investors benefit from the opportunities in the UAE’s real estate sector.

Sternon Real Estate has recently partnered with UAE’s leading property developers such as Emaar Properties, Wasl Properties, Nakheel, Damac Properties, Al Futtaim and other developers who provide a varied and unique portfolio of properties to offer for its customers. Sternon aims at catering to all the potential needs of clients, and are not only involved in the buying and selling process, but also provide leasing solutions, therefore providing a one-stop-shop for all real estate needs of the clients.

Passionate about property, Sternon Group has been in the industry for more than 25 years, with corporate offices in Dubai, USA and India. It continues to expand both locally and internationally, positioning itself as one of the most valuable property groups in the world.

Sternon’s agents not only prioritise the personal relationship with their clients, but also recognise the importance of finding the right homes or property investment for them. It’s all about trust and security that create and enhance the value of its customers.

The company’s foray into brokerage business comes as real estate transaction value exceeds Dh100 billion mark in the first nine months in Dubai, according to Dubai Land Department statistics. Dubai has the most matured, regulated and structured real estate market in the Middle East and Africa, where investors rights are well protected, making it an ideal for global players like Sternon to help bring international investors and create opportunities for all stakeholders.

Total sale transactions in the first nine months reached 43,299 worth Dh104.3 billion, up by 45 per cent as compared to last year as a whole. The value of the sales transactions in the first eight months jumped 22.61 percent between January and August 2021 – that reflects the growth in the real estate market. This constitutes the highest value of sales transactions in a month since January 2017, Dubai Land Department says. These latest statistics reflect the opportunities in Dubai’s property market. Sternon Real Estate’s foray in brokerage business couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We at Sternon Real Estate want to extend our global expertise to serve a wider international clientele with investment advisory in addition to brokerage services,” Hussain F. Nalwalla, Chief Executive of Sternon Group, says.

“The opportunities in the regional property markets are too good to let go of. Since we work closely with investors and property buyers, we wanted to give them the best of the UAE’s real estate market opportunities. This way, all stakeholders – developers and buyers would benefit – and we could contribute to the growth and success of the UAE’s real estate market.

“As real estate prices and rents are rising, we believe this is the right time to invest in UAE properties. An apartment bought at present, could fetch a good premium in a few months’ time. So, there can’t be a better time to invest in Dubai. As a result, recognising the opportunities that exist within the market, Sternon offers a range of exclusive off-plan projects in Dubai that offer flexible payment plans to our clients.”

He further added that, larger villas and townhouses in Dubai are in higher demand as the coronavirus pandemic continues to set new trends in the real estate sector.

“If you are looking to move to Dubai, move home or upsize from an apartment to a villa, now is a great time to explore your options,” he said. “Sternon Real Estate offers a wide range of options for anyone looking to rent a home in Dubai as well as spaces for commercial purposes such as shops, restaurants, warehouses, etc.”

The confidence in the UAE real estate market comes as the country recovers from the devastating effects of Covid-19 situation.

Abizer Nalwalla, Business Development Manager of Sternon Real Estate said: “With more and more hotels opening to manage the growing number of international tourists who want to see the Expo 2020 in Dubai, we see investor confidence running high, after an 18-month slowdown.

“Most companies have started to hire professionals to manage the fast turnaround. As predicted, Dubai’s economy is on track for a ‘V’-shaped growth trajectory. We are now ready for international investors who want to call Dubai and UAE their home, with the best real estate brokerage and investment services.” — business@khaleejtimes.com