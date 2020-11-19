Stephan Winkelmann named new President, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini

Winkelmann succeeds Stefano Domenicali who leaves to head Formula 1

Stephan Winkelmann will become the new President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini effective 1 December 2020. He succeeds Stefano Domenicali, who will take over as CEO of Formula 1 starting from 2021. Winkelmann will also remain president of Bugatti S.A.S.

Stephan Winkelmann (56) was President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini from 2005 to 2016, during which time he transformed Lamborghini into a global leader in the manufacture of super sports cars. Prior to first joining Lamborghini Winkelmann held a variety of senior positions in the Fiat Group.

Lamborghini models introduced under Winkelmann started with derivatives of the Gallardo and ranged through introductions of the V10 Huracán and V12 Aventador as well as limited editions and one-offs, setting numerous new sales records. In 2015 the third model line was announced, the Super SUV Urus, to be constructed in Sant'Agata Bolognese, and marking the beginning of a new era for the company.

In March 2016 Winkelmann became CEO of Quattro GmbH (today Audi Sport GmbH) before joining Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. as president at the beginning of 2018.

“Stephan Winkelmann has decisively shaped the history of Lamborghini,” says Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG. “He stands for the Lamborghini brand like few others and is the right person to lead this unique brand into a successful future.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Management of AUDI AG, I would like to thank Stefano Domenicali for his great work and commitment to Lamborghini. Over the past five years, he has driven and shaped the transformation of the brand, including the introduction of the Lamborghini Urus. We wish him all the best and every success in his new position as CEO of Formula 1.”

Winkelmann said: “It is a great honour and pleasure for me to lead these two unique companies with their extraordinary automobiles. I am looking forward to the new challenge. Bugatti stands for the best, most powerful, elegant and luxurious hyper sports cars in the world. Lamborghini is the iconic expression of the most exclusive super sports cars demonstrating outstanding design and innovation. Our creativity in both companies is by no means finished and the world is assured some surprises.”

