Startup resilience, governance emerge as key test for investor confidence in tighter Gulf market

Strong governance is emerging as the defining factor separating investable startups from the rest as funding conditions tighten across the Gulf, according to industry leaders at a regional discussion in Sharjah.

The session, hosted by Sheraa, Pearl Initiative and Crescent Enterprises, brought together founders, investors and ecosystem operators who argued that resilience—not rapid growth—now underpins investor confidence in uncertain markets. “Periods of uncertainty reveal the real strength of a business,” said Ralph Choueiri, CEO of Pearl Initiative, noting that governance frameworks help companies manage risk and maintain stakeholder trust during disruptions.

Participants said investors are increasingly focused on whether startups can withstand market stress, rather than how quickly they scale. Early warning signs of weakness tend to appear in decision-making processes and risk management practices before financial strain becomes visible. Sudarshan Pareek, Senior Vice President at CE‑Ventures, said investors are backing firms that have built “clear decision rights, real oversight” and disciplined governance structures to handle volatility. The discussion also highlighted a growing gap between rapid innovation and governance maturity. Research cited during the session showed many companies are struggling to keep oversight in step with expansion, particularly as artificial intelligence adoption accelerates. Ecosystem support was flagged as critical to helping startups navigate downturns.

Initiatives such as Sheraa’s Entrepreneurs Resilience Fund were cited as examples of how targeted backing can strengthen business continuity and sustain growth momentum. “Times of uncertainty push governance and resilience upstream,” said Ashwin Joshi of startAD, adding that integrating these principles early signals long-term thinking to investors.

Organisers said the discussion will feed into a forthcoming crisis resilience framework for GCC startups, aimed at helping founders assess governance maturity and prepare for future shocks.