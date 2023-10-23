Start-up visionary shares inspiring journey

YPO UAE Chapter holds fireside chat with Jason Calacanis

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 9:20 PM

The YPO UAE Chapter recently concluded an enlightening fireside chat with the prolific Silicon Valley based investor Jason Calacanis. The event, held at Nasdaq Dubai on October 20, provided YPO members from across the UAE and the MENA region a captivating exploration of Jason’s extensive experience and profound insights within the realm of startup investing, entrepreneurship and technology.

Reflecting on his early investments in UBER, Calm (the meditation app), Super Human, and many other unicorns (a term given to startups reaching the $1B valuation) captivated the audience. Jason shared his framework for investment selection and his outlook on technological trends and AI.

The event also shed light on Jason’s podcasting journey, ‘This Week in Startups’ and ‘The All In Podcast,’ which collectively amass a staggering 100 million annual listens and the transformative Launch platform, which together consistently drawn in high-potential deal flow, solidifying his reputation as a super-connector within the startup community. From early-stage founders to industry titans like Elon Musk, Jason’s remarkable journey exemplifies the profound impact of strategic investing and insightful guidance in shaping the future of innovative enterprises.

YPO remains committed to facilitating such insightful engagements, fostering a dynamic environment for learning and collaboration among global business leaders and visionaries

“Cultivating profound insights and fostering meaningful connections is at the very core of YPO’s unwavering commitment to empowering leaders worldwide. Our recent fireside chat with Jason not only exemplified our dedication to facilitating transformative dialogues but also underscored the pivotal role of knowledge sharing in shaping the trajectory of the entrepreneurial landscape. By providing a platform for visionaries like Jason to share their experiences and expertise, we reaffirm our belief in the power of collaborative learning and the significance of building enduring networks. YPO remains dedicated to fostering an environment where thought leadership converges with actionable strategies, propelling our global community of executives toward greater heights of success and innovation,” said Vic Bageria, YPO UAE Chapter Chair.

YPO is the global leadership community of extraordinary chief executives. YPO UAE Chapter recently received 3 awards in the Membership category for “Making a difference” and having the highest female members recruited, for going “Above and Beyond” and for being “The Inspirer”.