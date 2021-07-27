Standard Carpets expands in Dubai Industrial City

Standard Carpets’ new factory will be one of the world’s largest all-under-one-roof carpet factories.

Standard Carpets, the region’s largest producer and exporter of broadloom carpets, carpet tiles and artificial grass, has broken ground on a new manufacturing plant in Dubai Industrial City that will become one of the world’s largest carpet factories and the region’s biggest upon completion in 2023.

Covering a total land area of more than 3 million sq. ft, the state-of-the-art facility will allow Standard Carpets to increase production capacity by 40 per cent and produce an additional 400 tonnes of yarn per month in first phase of the development.

Expansion is an important milestone for both parties. It will boost Operation 300bn, promote high-quality Made in UAE products, enhance Dubai’s position as a global manufacturing hub and contribute to GDP growth. Upon completion, Standard Carpets will operate one of the world’s largest single-site flooring plants covering a total built-up area of 1.6 million sq. ft.

Abdulla Belhoul, chief commercial officer of Dubai Holding Asset Management, said: “Increasing the contribution manufacturing makes to the UAE’s GDP is a national priority set by the vision of our leaders for economic growth and diversification. By combining advanced technologies with best-in-class design and sustainable innovation, Standard Carpets has become the country’s largest producer of broadloom carpets. This expansion will boost industrial activities in the country and cement Dubai’s position as a global trade hub. Global trust and confidence in high-quality UAE products continue to grow quickly as local production and exports expand empowered by our ease of doing business, advanced infrastructure, logistics network, availability of raw and packaging materials, as well as access to specialised talent. It has allowed Standard Carpets to trade with over 60 countries. We look forward to working closely with them to successfully deliver this important new milestone.”

Standard Carpets’ new factory will be one of the world’s largest all-under-one-roof carpet factories. It will harness the latest advances in carpet-making equipment and technology with in-house yarn extrusion, twisting-cabling and heat-set facilities. It will generate enough renewable energy to meet more than one-third of its electricity consumption with a massive solar rooftop, divert waste away from landfill and reduce water consumption with smart sustainability solutions. Furthermore, it will significantly expand production, with the company already producing more than 1,000 flooring products in a selection of premium patterns and colours. The materials are also antimicrobial, fire-retardant and resistant to UV light.

Saud Abu Al Shawareb, managing director of Dubai Industrial City, said: “The UAE’s manufacturing industry has expanded rapidly in recent years to become a key driver of the country’s knowledge and innovation-based economy. With a wide range of competitive advantages, state-of-the-art infrastructure, ease of doing business and strategic proximity to some of the world’s largest markets, Dubai Industrial City is an attractive business ecosystem. As the first carpet producer in the country, we are pleased to see a company with such heritage build another large-scale factory in our business district. Standard Carpets’ expansion will consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for advanced manufacturing in line with the vision of our leaders.”

Confidence and trust in locally-produced products has helped Dubai’s non-oil trade rise by 8 per cent in 2020, according to Dubai Customs. Everything made in Dubai Industrial City – from cement and carpets to personal care items, food or beverage and coffee – meets the highest international standards and successfully demonstrates how ‘Made in UAE’ exports compete on cost and quality with global brands in markets all over the world.

With more than 750 companies and hundreds of advanced factories employing fourth industrial revolution technologies, Dubai Industrial City is a strategic driver of the UAE’s vision to expand the industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating economic growth.

Established in 2004, it is designed around a world-class masterplan that divides the business district into strategic sector-focused zones, including: minerals, base metals, food and beverages, trading and distribution, transport, chemicals, and machinery and equipment.

Gulu Waney, Chairman, Standard Carpets, added: “We have enjoyed tremendous growth since establishing the region’s largest carpet factory in Dubai Industrial City in 2014. It has enabled us to successfully expand production capacity, increase our portfolio of superior quality products and reach new markets in more than 60 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the US. Breaking ground on our state-of-the-art expansion is another exciting milestone that demonstrates our long-term commitment to Dubai and our unwavering confidence in the UAE’s vision for the future.”

