Stablecoins push deeper into everyday UAE business payments

As regulated digital currencies gain wider acceptance in the UAE, their use is gradually extending beyond trading, remittances and government services into everyday business transactions. Stablecoins, in particular, are beginning to find a role in enterprise payments as companies look for faster settlement, lower costs and alternatives to traditional banking rails.

While sectors such as retail and cross‑border payments have led early adoption, professional services firms have largely remained dependent on conventional banking systems. That reluctance appears to be easing as regulatory clarity improves and businesses seek payment infrastructure that can support increasingly digital and cross‑jurisdictional operations.

Against this backdrop, Nephos Group has become the first professional services firm in the region to accept payments using AE Coin, the UAE’s Central Bank‑licensed, dirham‑backed stablecoin. The move marks AE Coin’s entry into mainstream professional services, expanding its use beyond exchanges and consumer-facing transactions.

Through the integration, Nephos’ clients are able to settle invoices using AE Coin via AEC Wallet, enabling near‑instant payments rather than the multi‑day timelines associated with traditional bank transfers. The firm serves around 500 business clients, and the partnership is expected to extend stablecoin-enabled payments across a broader ecosystem of end users connected to its network.

“Seeing AE Coin expand into professional services demonstrates how regulated digital payments are becoming a practical solution for businesses,” said Mohammed Wassim Khayata, chief executive of Al Maryah Community Bank. He added that stablecoins could offer faster settlement and improved efficiency for companies operating in the UAE’s digital economy.

AE Coin is fully backed one‑to‑one by the UAE dirham and is regulated by the Central Bank. Through AEC Wallet, users can send, receive and make business payments using the stablecoin in a compliant digital environment.

Ramez Rafeek, general manager of AED Stablecoin, said regulated stablecoins are increasingly being used for real‑world transactions rather than speculative activity. “Bringing professional services into the ecosystem is an important step in making digital payments viable for companies working in regulated environments,” he said.

Joe David, chief executive and founder of Nephos Group, said instant settlement in regulated digital currency represents a meaningful improvement over traditional payment systems, particularly for firms working across multiple markets.

The integration reflects a broader shift toward embedding stablecoins into everyday business payments as adoption accelerates across the UAE’s enterprise sector.