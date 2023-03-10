St Regis Residences, Dubai sales generate Dh1b in revenue

70% of units sold out in first hour of launch

The 232 homes in St. Regis Residences, Financial Centre Road, Dubai range from 1, 2, 4, 5- bedroom to penthouses. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 3:29 PM

A whopping 70 per cent of units at the ultra-luxury St. Regis Residences on Financial Centre Road in Dubai sold out in the first hour of their launch, with sales valued at over Dh1 billion.

St. Regis Residences is the latest branded residential tower to be launched in the city. Located in the heart of Downtown, it is set for completion in 2025.

In a market buoyed by the luxury segment, with no signs of a slow-down, demand for the project was immense. “Based on the outstanding sales at the launch, it is safe to say that St. Regis Residences, Finacial Centre Road was tailor-made to fit the requirements of a modern, affluent customer. It was our pleasure to see the industry come together around such a fantastic project,” said Abdullah Alajaji, Founder and CEO of Driven Properties, the exclusive broker for the project.

The newest property to join the St. Regis residential portfolio, the 232 homes in St. Regis Residences, Financial Centre Road, Dubai range from 1, 2, 4, 5- bedroom to penthouses, measuring between an impressive 970 sq.ft and 9,325 sq.ft. The units offer the largest layouts on the market – up to 50 per cent bigger than the average in Downtown – and come with bespoke, high-end finishings and 360-degree views.

The project includes an infinity pool overlooking the Burj Khalifa. - Supplied photo

Reflecting on the successful launch, Vinay Varma, Director at developer Adventz Group, said: “The response to the launch of St. Regis Residences has been overwhelming and is a true testament to the quality of the development as well as the reputation of the Adventz Group.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be working with such esteemed partners to bring the unparalleled lifestyle and glamour of the St. Regis Residences to life in this extraordinary location in Downtown Dubai,” added Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development - EMEA at Marriott International.

Owners will enjoy the perks of the celebrated St. Regis lifestyle – from private chefs, spa treatments and pet care, to use of business facilities, personal concierge services, and a lounge, library and cinema room. With an infinity pool overlooking the Burj Khalifa, and fitness offerings including a golf simulation room, padel courts, outdoor yoga area, running track, and a gym, a wealth of carefully curated amenities elevate the standard of living to new heights.

One of the leading brokerages in the region and specialist in the luxury segment, Driven Properties is also a member of Forbes Global Properties, an invitation-only consortium of leading real estate firms, reserved for only the 100 most elite in the world.