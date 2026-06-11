Sri Lanka tea exports to UAE grow 3.3% to 18.32m kilograms in 2025

Sri Lanka’s tea exports to the UAE continued to grow in 2025, reaching 18.32 million kilograms compared to 17.73 million kilograms in 2024, registering an increase of 3.3 per cent, a senior official said.

Dr Arusha Cooray, Sri Lanka’s ambassador to UAE, expects tea exports from Sri Lanka to both the UAE and the GCC region will continue to grow in the coming years on the back of strong demand for Sri Lankan tea and its reputation for quality and authenticity.

Data showed that Iraq was the largest destination for Sri Lankan tea exports in 2025, accounting for 15.31 per cent of total exports, followed by Russia at 8.39 per cent and Türkiye at 8.27 per cent.

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The comments were made during a celebration organized by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi to mark International Tea Day at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Speaking at an event held in Abu Dhabi, Ambassador Dr Arusha Cooray highlighted the legacy of Sri Lankan tea, its contribution to the country’s economy and the international recognition the industry has earned over the years.

She also spoke about the unique characteristics of tea grown across Sri Lanka’s seven tea-producing regions, the evolution of tea production on the island and the country’s continued role as a major exporter to global markets.

The event brought together more than 75 participants, including senior UAE officials, ambassadors, tea importers, media representatives and industry stakeholders.

Dr Ahmed Mukhtar, FAO Representative to the UAE, attended as chief guest and highlighted the diversity of Ceylon tea, its sustainable cultivation practices and its competitive position in global markets.

Several leading Sri Lankan tea companies, including Dilmah, Akbar Tea, Ahmad Tea, Eswaran Brothers and Stassen Tea, showcased their products during the event.

Guests also participated in a tea-tasting session led by Mohamed Rikas, a certified tea master from Ahmad Tea, who introduced the distinctive flavors profiles of teas cultivated across Sri Lanka’s seven tea-growing regions.

Product samples provided by the Sri Lanka Tea Board and tea importers were displayed at the venue, while the event concluded with a networking session featuring traditional Sri Lankan canapés accompanied by Ceylon teas and tea-based mocktails.

The event highlighted the strong cultural and economic ties between Sri Lanka and the UAE while reinforcing the growing trade relationship between the two countries.