Sri Lanka inflation jumps to a record 60.8% in July

Despite making notable strides, the regional academic landscape is still playing catchup with that of developed countries on several parameters
Sri Lanka’s inflation surged to a record 60.8 per cent in July, the crisis-struck country’s statistics department said on Friday, compared to a 54.6 per cent rise in June.
The jump in the Colombo Consumer Price Index was led by a 90.9 per cent climb in food inflation, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.
The island nation has been gripped by a political and economic crisis that has forced a change of leadership, and is now in a state of emergency.
IMF talks resume
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has resumed technical discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a potential bailout after a new government took office, the finance ministry said on Friday.
Discussions with the multilateral lender started in April under former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The Sri Lankan government hopes to secure an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) — which would be conditional on making economic reforms — to help battle the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.
Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as president after Rajapaksa was ousted on July 13 by a popular uprising following months of severe shortages of fuel, food and medicines.
Wickremesinghe, who served six terms as prime minister, also hopes to restructure Sri Lanka’s debt.
The talks with IMF were highly successful and Sri Lanka is working with advisers to reach consensus on a deal with creditors, the government said.
The South Asian nation of 22 million has $12 billion overseas debt with private creditors. It defaulted on a bond payment earlier this year and is struggling to pay for imports of basic goods. — Reuters
Second find in 2022 from first exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore Block 2 Exploration Concession almost doubling the discovered field volume; Discovery indicates a further 1–1.5 TSCF of natural gas in place
The world's largest economy decreases at 0.9% rate as consumer spending slows; business investment contracts; Inventories account for large decline in GDP
Property developer posts 24% increase in first-half revenue as it started sales of Regalia project
The new laws allow greater flexibility to accommodate unconventional trademark patterns and provide them with legal protection, in light of the advanced technologies used in building companies’ trademarks
The bank's net interest income rose six per cent to Dh4.718 billion in first half while non-interest income of was up four per cent to Dh1.713 billion on yoy basis
Analysts and banking experts say higher oil prices and rising interest rates will lead to strengthening profitability for UAE banks in 2022–23
Small and medium-sized enterprises can get permit without need to work from a physical location