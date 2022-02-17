Sri Lanka Business Council, NCE ink partnership deal to promote export products and services

By the year-end, Wells Fargo expects to see gold between $2,000 and $2,100.
Business1 day ago
The Sri Lanka Business Council (SLBC) for Dubai and Nothern Emirates has partnered with The National Chamber of Exporters (NCE) of Sri Lanka and currently spearheading a trade exhibition concurrently with Dubai Expo 2020, under the banner ‘Sri Lanka Export Brands’ to showcase Sri Lankan export products and services to exporters.
The exhibition — which concludes on February 20, 2022 — forms the ideal platform for Sri Lanka to create awareness for products and services and explore the immense opportunities of the Middle Eastern Region. The Expo mainly focuses on attracting potential buyers from the UAE as well as from other neighbouring countries mainly from the Middle East and North Africa Region.
Along with the support of the Sri Lankan missions, The SLBC and NCE is coordinating with Trade Chambers to attract and invite potential buyers to visit the ‘Sri Lanka Export Brands’ exhibition. Through these efforts and strategic event dates coinciding with Gulf Food Expo 2020, the Sri Lanka Brand Exhibition can expect a higher number of regional visitors and UAE nationals to visit the exhibition.
50 multi-sectoral Sri Lankan Export ventures are participating as exhibitors at the Sri Lanka Export Brand Exhibition, ranging from food and beverages, spice and spice based products, herbal and ayurvedic products, packaging, gems and jewllery, water purification, rubber and rubber based products, tyres, floriculture and horticulture and confectionery to name a few.
The SLBC and NCE is encouraging visitors to meet Sri Lankan exporters and to explore the best ethically manufactured products from Sri Lanka. The UAE and Dubai have shown the world resilience, visionary leadership during this pandemic.
The business rebound was faster than other countries. With its relaxed rules it’s ease of doing business the SLBC encouraged the the National Chamber Exporters to visit and showcase their products and services. They could also explore other opportunities of expanding their business by opening offices here. — business@khaleejtimes.com
By the year-end, Wells Fargo expects to see gold between $2,000 and $2,100.
Business1 day ago
PAQT is aligned with ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative and aims to create 20,000 jobs for Emiratis by 2022.
Business1 day ago
India’s 8th largest state has a well-developed social, physical and industrial infrastructure
Business1 day ago
HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries.
Business1 day ago
The UAE is the Philippines’ biggest export partner in the Middle East. In 2021, the total trade between the Philippines and the UAE grew by 34.7 per cent to reach Dh3.5 billion from Dh2.6 billion in 2020
Business2 days ago
The properties grow Investcorp’s US industrial real estate holdings to approximately $3.5 billion across approximately 32 million square feet comprised of more than 425 buildings
Business2 days ago
The company, which provides cooling systems to governments, commercial, residential and private organisations, is also looking at opportunities to expand in the UAE
Business2 days ago
The latest investment is over and above the recent Rs11 billion investment announced for Noida, Srinagar and Kochi, bringing total value to Rs15 billion investment in food processing by the group.
Business2 days ago