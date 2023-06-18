Sri Lanka Business Council celebrates successful completion of a unique networking event in Dubai

Members of the Panel Discussion. From Left to Right: Shihan Sherif, Moderator(CFO of Esanjo Group), Berry Bedford (COO, Medilink -ME), Dr. Sunny Kurian (Founder Chairman, Dr Sunny Healthcare Group), Anjana Wijegunasighe, head of digital assurance solutions, DP World-UAE, Mario Fonseka, dean of the business studies, Western International College FZE and Nadia Abdul Aziz chair of the International Chamber of Commerce-Customs and trade facilitation commission UAE. — Supplied photo

Sri Lanka Business Council (SLBC) for Dubai & Northern Emirates announced the successful completion of its groundbreaking networking event – BizConnect, Sri Lanka. The event brought together business professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry experts from across the UAE, fostering connections and collaborations in a dynamic and engaging environment.

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with participants representing various industries, including technology, finance, marketing, hospitality, and more. Attendees were treated to a diverse range of activities, including the keynote speech, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and networking sessions designed to spark engaging conversations and facilitate productive relationships.

Nadia Abdul Aziz, Chair of the International Chamber of commerce-Customs and Trade facilitation commission (UAE) delivered the keynote address. In her address, she outlined the efforts by the authorities in the UAE to make it amongst the most preferred place in the globe to live and do business.

One of the highlights of the evening was the panel discussion with an impressive lineup of panelists, who shared their expertise and insights on diverse topics, empowering attendees with knowledge and inspiring them to take their businesses to new heights. BizConnect Sri Lanka covered a broad spectrum of subjects relevant to today’s business landscape.

BizConnect Sri Lanka aimed to provide a platform that transcends traditional networking events by incorporating innovative features and interactive sessions. With the goal of empowering businesses and individuals, BizConnect Sri Lanka curated a unique experience that fostered meaningful connections, knowledge sharing, and opportunities for growth.

“We are glad to see that the office of the Consul General of Dubai & Northern Emirates for Sri Lanka, CASL - Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka (UAE Chapter) , PIMA – Postgraduate Institute of Management Alumni (UAE) and Siraj Finance of Abu Dhabi teaming up with us to bring this one of a kind event to the business community here in the UAE,” said Riza, chairman of the SLBC.

The active participation from other business councils based in Dubai offered a unique opportunity to those who wanted to do business with Sri Lanka and Sri Lankans in a novel fashion. Business council members from India, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, South Africa and Nepal actively participated in this event and enjoyed the Sri Lankan Hospitality.

Dignitaries and participants at the event.— Supplied photo

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response and the successful completion of BizConnect Sri Lanka,” said Kethiswaram Singaravel, Director – Events for SLBC. “Our mission was to create a platform where professionals and entrepreneurs can come together, exchange ideas, build partnerships, and unlock new opportunities. The event’s success is a testament to the vibrant business community in Dubai and their enthusiasm for collaboration.”

Participants at the event.— Supplied photo

The event also facilitated companies to showcase their products and services to the delegates to discover new products, services, and entrepreneurial ventures. This platform served as a launchpad for many budding entrepreneurs to gain visibility, seek partnerships, and connect with potential investors.

Sri Lanka Business Council (SLBC) extends its gratitude to sponsors, partners, speakers, panelists, exhibitors, and participants who contributed to the event’s resounding success. Their unwavering support and commitment to driving innovation and growth were instrumental in making BizConnect Sri Lanka an extraordinary event.

SLBC, being one of the oldest councils in Dubai, aims to continue to offer business networking opportunities to foster connections, collaborations, and growth for the business community. Through innovative events and networking opportunities, SLBC provides a platform for professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to connect, exchange knowledge, and unlock new possibilities.

To learn more about SLBC and future networking opportunities, please visit www.slbcdubai.com.