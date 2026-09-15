SpiceJet’s flights face disruption, including Delhi-Dubai flights

Some of SpiceJet’s flights from Delhi have experienced disruption, including Dubai-bound flights.

Delhi International Airport Limited (Dial) said on Tuesday that it is coordinating with the low-cost airline to minimise the inconvenience to passengers.

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“We understand that some SpiceJet flights are experiencing disruption, and we regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers. Delhi Airport teams have been coordinating closely with the airline and relevant stakeholders to support affected passengers,” Dial said in a statement on its social media platform.

“F&B and necessary assistance have been arranged to help minimise the inconvenience. The comfort of our passengers remains our priority. We thank all passengers for their patience and understanding,” the airport said.

Dubai flights impact

A statement from a SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed delays to two Delhi-Dubai flights due to operational reasons.

“SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, were delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft. Alternate flights were arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline made every effort to minimise the disruption,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The flights have already landed in Dubai, the statement said.

“SpiceJet deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

Delhi International Airport advised passengers to stay in touch with the airline concerned or reach out to its on-ground teams.