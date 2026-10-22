Spend time in Dubai, earn Emirates’ Skywards Miles and pay less for your next flight

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has relaunched its ‘Mile-A-Minute’ offer, rewarding members with one Skywards Mile for every minute spent in Dubai, up to a maximum of 7,200 bonus Miles.

The limited-time promotion coincides with the city’s winter season of festivals, events and outdoor experiences. It was first introduced in 2021.

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The bonus Miles are earned on top of those collected on eligible Emirates and flydubai tickets. The offer applies across all cabin classes and fare types.

How much can you earn?

The 7,200-Mile cap equals 120 hours, or five days, in Dubai. Members staying longer can still earn the maximum, while shorter city breaks and stopovers earn Miles for the time spent.

The offer is open to Emirates Skywards members residing outside the UAE. To qualify, members must:

Register by November 5, 2026, through Emirates and flydubai’s websites and app

Book an eligible return flight originating outside the UAE between October 21 and November 5, 2026.

Travel to Dubai between October 21 and December 13, 2026, staying a minimum of 24 hours and a maximum of 30 days.

Bonus Miles will be calculated from scheduled arrival and departure times in Dubai and credited automatically after the stay. Travellers who are not yet members can join Skywards for free and register before the booking deadline.

More ways to earn Miles

Visitors can also collect Miles through Skywards partners in the city:

Hotels: Eligible stays at Atlantis The Palm earn Miles.

Tours: Members can earn or spend Miles on selected desert safaris and sightseeing tours with Arabian Adventures.

Shopping: Eligible purchases at Dubai Mall earn Miles.

Everyday spending: Through the Skywards Everyday app, members can save up to five payment cards and earn Miles at hundreds of participating brands across the UAE, spanning dining, shopping, wellness and leisure.

Skywards Miles can be redeemed for flights and upgrades on Emirates and flydubai, hotel stays and exclusive experiences through Skywards Exclusives. Members can also use Cash + Miles to reduce the cost of a flight or to travel on the Skywards Rail network in Europe.