SPARK and Aster DM Healthcare  partner to shape the future of healthcare research and innovation

Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the GCC, has signed a master research collaboration agreement with the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), one of the region’s foremost innovation ecosystems established to promote collaboration between industry, government, and academic and research organizations. The agreement aims to drive cutting-edge research and innovation in healthcare.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the Sharjah Next: Healthcare forum, a two-day event that brought together global experts, academia, and industry leaders to explore the future of medical research, biotechnology, and healthcare innovation.

The agreement was signed by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), and Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare. The signing was witnessed by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, President and Chairperson of SPARK, alongside Dr. Malathi Arshanapalai, Chief Medical and Quality Officer, Aster DM Healthcare.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing joint research initiatives focused on healthcare technology, clinical innovation, and sustainable solutions that will shape the future of healthcare in the region.

Under this agreement, SPARK and Aster will work together to conduct joint research projects in areas such as medical technology development, bio-innovation, artificial intelligence in diagnostics, and advanced data-driven healthcare solutions. The partnership also aims to nurture an innovation ecosystem that bridges academic and research organizations, industry, and clinical practice, accelerating the translation of research into real-world impact.

Moopen said: “The partnership reinforces Aster’s commitment to driving healthcare innovation through collaborative research and knowledge sharing. By combining Aster’s clinical expertise with SPARK’s robust innovation ecosystem, we aim to pioneer technologies and models of care that improve patient outcomes and advance the UAE’s position as a global hub for medical excellence and research-led innovation.”

Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at SPARK, stated: “This partnership marks a new chapter in linking world-class healthcare providers with our innovation ecosystem. Aster DM Healthcare’s experience in clinical excellence and regional healthcare delivery will bring valuable real-world perspective to our joint R&D efforts and help translate promising research into tangible patient outcomes.”

The Master Research Collaboration Agreement outlines a clear framework for cooperation, covering areas such as intellectual property management, data protection, confidentiality, and publication of research outcomes. Aster DM Healthcare will have the rights to develop and commercialize innovations arising from the collaborative research, while both organizations will ensure compliance with UAE’s data protection and ethical research standards.

The partnership will also provide opportunities for joint academic initiatives, innovation acceleration programs, and talent development, supporting the next generation of researchers and clinicians in the UAE.