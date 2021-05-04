- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
S&P Dow Jones brings bitcoin, ethereum to Wall St with cryptocurrency indexes
The new indexes, S&P Bitcoin Index, S&P Ethereum Index and S&P Crypto Mega Cap Index, will measure the performance of digital assets tied to them.
The S&P Dow Jones Indices launched new cryptocurrency indexes, it said on Tuesday, further mainstreaming digital currencies including bitcoin and ethereum by bringing them to the trading floors of Wall Street.
The new indexes, S&P Bitcoin Index, S&P Ethereum Index and S&P Crypto Mega Cap Index, will measure the performance of digital assets tied to them.
The list will expand to include additional coins later this year, the division of financial data provider S&P Global said.
The company first announced the plan in December when it said it would cover more than 550 of top-traded coins and that its clients will be able to create customized indices and other benchmarking tools on cryptocurrencies.
“Traditional financial markets and digital assets are no longer mutually exclusive markets,” said Peter Roffman, global head of innovation and strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The indexes will use data from New York-based virtual currency company Lukka.
Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has seen a wild rally in prices after backing from high-profile companies including Tesla and Bank of NY Mellon. Its price, however, has come off its record highs.
Ethereum, meanwhile, touched a record high on Monday after rising above $3,000 for the first time over the weekend. — Reuters
-
Business
Sotheby’s to accept bitcoin, ethereum for...
Coinbase said its partnership with Sotheby’s could pave the way ... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai: Supply of new residential units stays...
Dubai sees handover of 10,500 new residential units in Q1. READ MORE
-
Business
Fasset, NEC Payments to pilot tokenising Tesla...
Development aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and... READ MORE
-
Business
Covid-19: 10 ways Indian economy is battling...
Restricted lockdown rules this year allow greater relaxations for... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr private sector holiday in UAE...
Public sector holidays were announced earlier today. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel suspension extended until...
Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Offer prayers only in mosques, not streets,...
Special patrols will be deployed to ensure that worshippers don't... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE-Pakistan flights reduced; return fares begin...
A number of flights by UAE carriers have been cancelled from May 5 to ... READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital