Souk Al Marfa to create pop-up marketplace in Dubai for innovative Emirati entrepreneurs

Partnership allows Dubai's vibrant SME community to exhibit their products and services

Running for two weekends, the pop-up marketplace for Emirati entrepreneurs will be open from 4 pm to 12 am at Souk Al Marfa.

By WAM Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 2:31 PM

Souk Al Marfa, the largest indoor waterfront marketplace on Dubai Islands, has partnered with Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in Dubai, and Ministry of Community Development, to showcase more than 50 innovative products from Emirati entrepreneurs.

Running for two weekends, the pop-up marketplace for Emirati entrepreneurs will be open from 4 pm to 12 am at Souk Al Marfa.

The partnership allows Dubai's vibrant SME community to exhibit their products and services from 28th-30th October and 4th-6th November to visitors of Souk Al Marfa.

There will be more than 50 Emirati businesses participating, including Dirham Real Estate, the UAE's first local real estate company specialised in empowering local youth; Packman, a platform that provides e-commerce services to entrepreneurs; and Moza Clicks, a legal consultant business that offers innovative solutions for Arab youth.

"The UAE has seen a great rise in local talent, especially with the rapid development of small and medium enterprises. As SMEs are the backbone of Dubai's economy, Souk Al Marfa recognises the vital role of these businesses and is thrilled to provide a dedicated platform for local entrepreneurs to exhibit their innovative products and reach a high volume of visitors," said Muath Abdelkader AlRais, General Manager of Souk Al Marfa.