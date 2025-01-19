Some UAE employees no longer need salary certificate for banking services

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

A new partnership eliminates the need for federal employees in the UAE to provide salary certificates for banking services. The initiative introduces a direct digital integration government model that allows “seamless extraction” of salary information directly through digital systems.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) and Emirates NBD announced the partnership on Sunday. The initiative, which will include more national banks and service providers, aims to benefit over 45,000 federal employees across more than 50 government entities.

In the UAE, those applying for loans or credit cards typically need to submit a salary certificate as proof of their income and employment. Issued by the employer at the employee’s request, the document usually details job history and salary on a company letterhead.

Through the project, federal employees can access banking services without the need for physical documents. The digital model accelerates procedures, eliminates red-tape and ensures secure handling of data, officials said. Mohammed bin Taliah, chief of Government Services in the UAE Government, said: “This collaboration supports national efforts to achieve zero bureaucracy, intensify efforts to reduce redundant government procedures, drive transformative change, and improve productivity levels. This ultimately enhances the quality of services provided.” ALSO READ: UAE: Anti-scam centres, community reporting needed for protection from cybercrimes, say global experts