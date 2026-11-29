Some hotels and hotel apartments in Sharjah will get a 50 per cent discount on fees for three parking spaces allocated to them, under a measure approved after coordination between the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sharjah City Municipality.

The discount emerged from coordination meetings held by the chamber’s Sectoral Business Groups. These meetings also addressed proposed measures to help hotels, including allowing them to pay Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) bills in instalments.

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The board reviewed the outcomes at its regular meeting on Sunday, held at the chamber's headquarters.

The board praised the business groups as a direct channel between the private sector and government entities. It reviewed outcomes from groups representing hotels, hotel apartments, shopping malls, real estate, industry, law firms and used car trading.

SCCI Chairman Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said the groups have created a regular channel for turning business challenges into practical decisions and facilitation measures, in coordination with government entities. He cited the Hotel Sector Business Group as an example.

The board also commended the creation of a new Healthcare Sector Business Group. It aims to engage healthcare establishments, identify the challenges they face and discuss proposals to advance the emirate's healthcare sector.

Field visits to member companies and establishments have complemented the groups’ work, the chamber said.

1,882 new members in Q3

The chamber registered 1,882 new memberships in the third quarter of 2026. It also recorded 22,124 renewals across commercial, industrial and professional sectors, and 656 free zone memberships, both new and renewed.

It issued 23,526 certificates of origin in the same period, supporting trade and export activity.

Al Owais said the figures reflect growing confidence among businesses and investors in Sharjah's investment environment. He said the chamber has moved beyond representing the business community to actively creating economic opportunities and driving the private sector's competitive transformation.

The board approved the chamber’s proposed budget for 2027, along with its operational plan and those of its affiliated institutions, including their development projects and initiatives. It also discussed preparations for the 2027 edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition, Acres.

“SCCI's strategic priorities are centred on safeguarding the interests of the local private sector, increasing the added value of locally made products, and fostering an enabling business environment that allows companies to expand steadily into high-potential markets,” he said.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, director-general of SCCI, said the chamber has continued to upgrade its technology infrastructure and digitise its promotional services.

He added that it will further adopt digital solutions, turn business group recommendations into actionable measures, and broaden its training programmes in 2027.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, first vice chairman, and Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, second vice chairman, along with board members and senior officials.