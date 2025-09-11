Solus City launches the UAE's first digital mall for verified business service providers

Dubai-based platform sets a new benchmark for trust, transparency, and accountability in business services

Solus City has officially launched the UAE's first digital mall and online platform for business service providers, aimed at transforming the country's digital business ecosystem and setting a new gold standard for a secure, accountable, and fraud-free business environment.

Despite the Dubai Government's efforts to foster a safe, transparent, and easy business landscape, the vibrant market can still present unexpected challenges, often leading to wasted time, financial losses, or trust issues when searching for reliable partnerships. UAE-based businesses have long navigated an ecosystem full of opportunities but sometimes lacking transparency. Solus City redefines digital search by providing a purpose-built platform to meet the needs of the UAE's rapidly growing market.

At its core, the platform serves as an online gateway that connects end-users with vetted business service providers. It features a verified business listing covering a wide range of sectors, including consulting, legal, finance, IT, concierge services, real estate, and more.

By prioritizing transparency and accountability, Solus City enables users to access UAE-based service providers directly, ensuring that services come from reputable companies and professionals. This eliminates intermediaries, reduces the risk of fraud and delays, and builds a culture of trust that supports Dubai’s business ambitions.

All listed companies undergo a rigorous Know Your Business (KYB) onboarding process, with multiple verification steps to confirm legitimacy. This ensures every transaction is trackable and every participant is credible, allowing clients to spend their budgets wisely while helping providers maximize revenue in a secure environment.

For business partners, Solus City offers ready-made solutions and comprehensive digital storefronts to showcase expertise, gain visibility, and attract leads. Each profile includes verified details such as trade licenses and client reviews, with built-in lead generation tools that convert inquiries into business opportunities.

Dynamic companies including Vanguard Legal and Strategy Group, Gulf Bridge Management Consultancies Co. LLC, First Visa Services, Metropolitan Consulting LLC, LivHoli Wellness Interior Design, and Egzakta Middle East are already part of the platform. Strategic partners include the CEO Club’s Network, Serbian Business Council, and Lebanese Business Council, among others.

As Solus City Founder and CEO Yulia Zhyravskaya notes: "In today’s world, the right connections can transform your business. Solus City brings you one step closer to finding your perfect partner. Join today and start building meaningful, trusted relationships."

For more information, visit: soluscity.com

