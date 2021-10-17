Software AG's IoT Academy to be launched in Jan 2022

The initiative is in line with the UAE Vision and its long-term evolution plans of building a knowledge-based economy.

Software AG announced the region’s first of its kind IoT academy aimed at providing learners with the knowledge and skills to build and lead IoT-based transformations, boost the tech industry and stimulate IoT adoption. Each programme will include 12 weeks of intensive IoT-focused courses and live workshops with an exciting techathon finale of use case designs and Software AG credentials for participants.

Launching in January 2022, the academy is in line with UAE Vision of building a knowledge-based economy and the most advanced IoT ecosystem. The sessions will operate bi-anually offering a multitude of learning opportunities to foster widespread adoption of this dynamic technology among professionals, students as well tech enthusiasts and freelancers. Software AG will provide the participants with the requisite devices, technology and architecture required for this program.

Reinstating its commitment to supporting sustainable growth of talent across the region, the purpose of the initiative is to empower the ecosystem and bridge the skills gap to maximise potential of this technology through experiences of transforming real-world objects into smart objects.

The programme will be led by global and regional Software AG IoT experts and is open to students and professionals, with the inaugural year focusing on elevating IoT capabilities of industry partners equipping them to better position themselves for future success by building and showcasing IoT use cases for industry application, followed by all categories of IoT enthusiasts. The program also aims to continue bridging the academia-industry gap – a focal area for Software AG globally.

Rami Kichli, Vice-President, Gulf and Levant, Software AG said: "We aim to get the IoT ecosystem ready for this digitally transforming world of smart cities. Digitalization is accelerating at an unprecedented rate and IoT will play a vital role in changing the course of business radically. The academy is well-positioned to prepare learners of this new technology to take on IoT intensive digital transformation roles and projects in the UAE.”

“We are committed to building cities of the future. This initiative reinforces our commitment in facilitating UAE’s revolutionary agenda of driving its digital future.”

The courses will focus on general and specific IoT market intelligence, trends and market growth opportunities, go-to-market strategies, sales and technical workshops. In addition, participants will receive access to Software AG’s learning platform for specific certifications designed for each profile, business and technical.

The certifications and badges awarded by Software AG will help students use their skills in regional and international markets. — business@khaleejtimes.com