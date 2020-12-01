Software AG to showcase connected enterprise solutions at Gitex Technology Week

Tech firm anticipates heightened interoperability in the region within a hyper connected world

Software AG will return to the 40th Gitex Technology Week from December 6 – 10, 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme ‘Explore a world of living connections’. From latest technological advances in the energy industry to intelligent smart city solutions, the theme resonates through a showcase of IoT, integration and APIs and business transformation software to facilitate smart connected enterprises. The company will also demonstrate hybrid integration, process mining and customer experience management tools.

Software AG will expand its theme to accelerate living connections through digital via infrastructure software. The aim is to foster digitally engineered connected enterprises, enabled with resilient frameworks for business growth founded on agility. At the show, Software AG will focus on strategies and technologies to escalate digital transformation and outline enterprise-wide transformations.

For the first time, the company will showcase a hybrid opportunity to connect with stakeholders. Unique demonstrations and activities for visitors such as gaming zones will integrate the imperatives for an effective transformation journey. Additionally, deep-dive sessions through the launch of Digital interaction stations and a Digital Clinic led by global experts at Software AG, will be held for in-depth discussions, demonstrations and technical learnings on industry solutions and Software AG platforms.

“As the world continues to reel from the impact of the pandemic, Dubai has once again exhibited resilience and continues to create tremendous opportunities for businesses to drive growth”, said Rami Kichli, Vice-President, Gulf and Levant at Software AG. “As the first in-person tech event of the year, our presence as a tech vendor is paramount to meet with business leaders, visionaries, government officials and the larger ecosystem with an influx of latest solutions success stories that bolster digitally empowered economies.”

Kichli added: “A fragmented and disconnected approach is no longer an option for businesses1. The proliferation of connected devices in short timespans has led to an upsurge in data volumes for enterprises. Businesses therefore need to adopt connected enterprise capabilities by accelerating business transformation processes, turning data into critical business insights and actions, to achieve resilience and sustained growth. In effect, a future ready and connected enterprise drives competitive advantage and strengthens long term strategic position.”

The spotlight at the booth is on students from UAE Universities competing through their distinctive IoT and AI based prototypes that monitor air quality, monitor and control remote pipelines and smart recycling. Debuting at the exhibition is this the annual ‘Future Disruptors Award’ that fosters a close working relationship with the workforce of tomorrow. It educates and trains university students in different fields of IoT and emerging technologies, which they then use to create their own Smart City projects. The mantle of ‘Future Disruptor 2020’ will be presented to the most innovative industrial project of the year, in the form of a trophy.

“As the war for talent intensifies, it is imperative to start training our next-gen workforce in IoT and AI based technologies to foster these skills for their success in the digitally powered world”, said Vijay Jaswal, CTO, Middle East and Turkey, Software AG. “The award has been introduced to nurture innovation and offer young minds the opportunity to bring their concepts to life. It also bridges the University-Workplace gap for knowledge-based economies of the future, accelerated advances in education, economy and society in line with the city’s digital goals.”

Software AG continues to increase its footprint in the GCC with its recent expansion in Kuwait and entry into the Sultanate of Oman with the rising demand for business transformation projects in both the countries maintaining the company’s continued growth momentum.

On display at the five days long event/ during the show, will be Software AG’s portfolio of software solutions ranging from Business and IT Transformation, Integration & API and IoT & Analytics catering to the evolving needs of different vertical sectors, including Government, Oil & Gas, Banking & Insurance, Manufacturing and Retail among others.

Software AG will host its regional partners at its pavilion, each showcasing its technologies and solution offerings. Tahaluf, is the main sponsor and while Technology Strategies Middle East (TSME) and Palmira are also Software AG’s sponsors for GITEX.Software AG will feature prominently at GITEX Technology Week at the central concourse - Hall 6 B10 stand. — business@khaleejtimes.com