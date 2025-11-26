Sobha Group bets on new furniture vertical to spur next phase of growth

Sobha Group has taken a major step in diversifying its portfolio with the launch of The Gallery, the first flagship showroom of Sobha Furniture, marking what the company sees as a powerful new engine for growth after posting a record Dh23 billion in sales in 2024.

With a workforce of 55,000 employees, the Group is positioning its new furniture vertical as a strategic pillar alongside its large-scale real estate operations.

Located at The S on Sheikh Zayed Road, The Gallery signals Sobha’s ambition to evolve from a manufacturer of interiors for its own developments into a regional design and production powerhouse. Conceived as an experience-led environment rather than a conventional retail showroom, The Gallery is designed as a professional workspace where architects, interior designers, developers and project partners can collaborate, explore materials and prototype ideas directly with Sobha Furniture’s teams.

The space incorporates mock-up rooms that replicate real project conditions, extensive material and finish libraries, and dedicated zones for technical discussions and design development. Its flexible, modular layout allows it to adapt to various project typologies, underscoring Sobha Furniture’s intent to serve as a creative and technical partner rather than a catalogue-driven supplier.

Founder PNC Menon described the launch as a return to the origins of his career in interior craftsmanship. “My journey began with crafting complete interior environments, where furniture was central to the story,” he said at the opening. “With Sobha Furniture, that passion finds new expression—merging artisanal roots with modern precision and scale. The Gallery embodies this philosophy, a place where heritage and innovation coexist.”

Sobha’s commitment to the vertical is backed by significant industrial investment. Chairman Ravi PNC Menon confirmed that the upcoming 53,000 sqm flagship factory at Dubai Industrial City will be one of the region’s largest and most advanced, and the only facility to house the full spectrum of furniture production processes under one roof. With its launch, Sobha Furniture’s manufacturing footprint will reach 73,000 sqm, enabling higher scalability, faster execution and broader category expansion.

These capabilities are already being proven at scale. Sobha Furniture has delivered across 20 Sobha Realty developments and is executing 17 major regional projects. Its production ecosystem draws on European engineering, Industry 4.0 automation and a stringent seven-stage quality assurance system designed to ensure reliability and repeatability—attributes showcased in The Gallery through fully realised, functional spaces rather than standalone pieces.

CEO Anuj Jain said The Gallery reinforces the brand’s positioning as a collaborative partner capable of supporting complex, design-led developments. He added that Sobha Furniture, established as an independent subsidiary, is targeting $1 billion in turnover as it prepares to evolve from its B2B foundation into the retail customer segment.

With rising interest from developers, hospitality operators and government clients, Sobha Furniture is preparing to scale regionally. For Sobha Group, the new vertical reflects a long-term strategy to deepen its integration across design, manufacturing and delivery. “The Gallery sets the foundation for a new standard defined by precision, design and reliability,” Jain said—positioning the furniture division as a key driver of Sobha Group’s next phase of growth.