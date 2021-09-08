Sobha achieves robust H1 results with sales worth Dh2b

Company achieves 80% of its 2021 targets in the first half.

Sobha Realty, the leading premium real estate developer, announced that the company achieved sales worth Dh2 billion in the first half of 2021.The robust sales accomplished in the first half of 2021 also translates to over 80 per cent of its annual targets set for the year. The impressive sales value is a result of a strong investor uptake for its iconic project Sobha Hartland in Dubai’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City overlooking Downtown Dubai.

Sobha Realty announced that the leading investors in the development included buyers from China, India, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Since its announcement in 2013, Sobha Hartland continues to receive interest from local and international investors looking for a premium, luxury offering in the heart of the city.

“The impressive sales of nearly Dh2 billion in value terms in just six months of 2021 is testimony to the value proposition of Sobha Realty, and the demand for its flagship development Sobha Hartland. The strong performance of the company further strengthens the bullish demand and immense growth potential in the UAE’s real estate sector, amidst the run-up to Expo 2020 later this year,” said Jyotsna Hegde, president of Sobha Realty.

“Overall, we are witnessing stronger demand in the past few months. The Dubai Land Department has also reported an impressive surge in transactions in June 2021, which reflects the pent-up demand for property in the Emirate,” added Hegde.

Sobha Realty also reiterated a significant surge in demand for its villas with open spaces and villa plots in the Sobha Hartland development. Key projects within the community include Greens, Creek Vistas, Creek Vistas Reservé, Gardenia Villas, Garden Houses, One Park Avenue and Forest Villas.

The government’s proactive measures to attract the investor community – including the introduction of Golden Visa, 100 per cent foreign company ownership and remote work visas, in addition to the swift rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination to make the Emirate a safe place for investors and residents has augured well for the sector, she added.

In the last quarter the company celebrated the successful launch of the third phase of the Tranquility plots, comprising exclusive plots for customised villa development, and the immensely positive buyer interest in the 592-apartment, 35-storey Waves residential tower at The Waterfront District in Sobha Hartland.

Sobha Hartland is distinguished by its serene vibe, central and convenient location in the heart of the city, where 30 per cent of the total land area is set to encompass a dedicated green cover and open spaces, redefining the new age living. — business@khaleejtimes.com