  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 17, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 25, 1447 | Fajr 05:01 | DXB clear.png32.1°C

Smart home entertainment gains ground in the Gulf as Valerion eyes regional expansion

Industry analysts say the launch reflects broader trends in the region: rising demand for smart home integration, luxury tech experiences, and products that blend design with utility

Published: Fri 17 Oct 2025, 8:31 PM

Top Stories

UAE to get more rain, cooler weather as countdown to winter starts

UAE to get more rain, cooler weather as countdown to winter starts

Emirates Loves India: Free entry, venue, timings; all you need to know

Emirates Loves India: Free entry, venue, timings; all you need to know

Saudi Arabia: No limit on online orders of bottled Zamzam for residents

Saudi Arabia: No limit on online orders of bottled Zamzam for residents

As smart home technologies continue to reshape consumer lifestyles in the Gulf, high-end entertainment systems are emerging as a key area of innovation and investment. 

At Gitex Global Dubai, Valerion CEO Andy Zhao unveiled the VisionMaster Max, a premium projector designed to integrate seamlessly into modern smart homes  —  reflecting a growing regional appetite for immersive, design-forward tech.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

The smart lens that could replace your phone: Inside XPANCEO’s $250 million vision for the future

thumb-image

How UAE's next decade will be run by digital-first natives with 'more productivity'

thumb-image

'We shouldn't have lost': UAE fans unite in support despite heartbreaking Qatar defeat

thumb-image

Unlock the Power of Your Money with Fee-Free Banking & 6.25% interest p.a.: Here's How Mashreq NEO PLUS is Redefining the Way UAE Banks Reward You

thumb-image

Nestle to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide over next two years, says CEO

 

The Middle East, Zhao noted, is one of the company’s fastest-growing markets, alongside the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Australia. High income levels and a preference for refined living make the region a natural fit for Valerion’s premium offerings. “We’re not just selling products,” Zhao said. “We’re selling a lifestyle.”

Valerion has already launched its products on Amazon and Noon, and is actively seeking distribution partners across the Gulf. The company aims to collaborate with home entertainment specialists and smart home integrators to ensure seamless installation and support.

Industry analysts say the launch reflects broader trends in the region: rising demand for smart home integration, luxury tech experiences, and products that blend design with utility. As Gulf consumers increasingly invest in home environments that mirror global standards, companies like Valerion are positioning themselves to meet that demand with tailored solutions.

The VisionMaster Max is compatible with major automation platforms including Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Control4, Savant, and Crestron  —  a feature Zhao believes is essential for tech-savvy homeowners seeking convenience and control.

The VisionMaster Max combines image quality, functionality, and aesthetics, targeting consumers who value both performance and style. Zhao said the product addresses long-standing issues in projector technology, such as the rainbow effect (RBE), which has affected triple-laser systems. Valerion claims to be the first in the industry to resolve this issue, improving visual clarity for sensitive viewers.

Zhao’s long-term vision for the region is ambitious. “We want to redefine home entertainment globally,” he said, citing comparisons to iconic brands like Apple and Aston Martin. Whether that ambition translates into market dominance remains to be seen, but the company’s focus on innovation and lifestyle alignment suggests it’s tapping into a fast-evolving consumer mindset.