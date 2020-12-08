Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Service

UAE PASS, iPaaS allows users to easily onboard, search, and discover services.

Smart Dubai has launched the Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), at Gitex Technology Week, which is holding its 40th edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre from December 6 to 10, 2020.

The iPaaS is a continuation of the development of the current Government Service Bus, GSB. Integrated with the secure national digital identity platform UAE PASS, iPaaS allows users to easily onboard, search, and discover services, in addition to making information accessible to authorised consumers in a self-service fashion.

Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, said: “Smart Dubai is the government entity tasked with spearheading the emirate’s transformation into the world’s smartest and happiest city – a mission that we fulfil by launching various initiatives and services to make life easier for Dubai’s inhabitants, as well as to streamline, automate, digitize, and ultimately upgrade government processes and procedures. The iPaaS serves that purpose, allowing for integrated, seamless, and customized services. It offers a host of benefits for participating entities, specifically where each has their own approach, depending on the specific use case.”

In addition to the standard integration features like message transformation, protocol conversion, message mediation, and message routing, which are available on the GSB, iPaaS offers a host of new capabilities that enhance Smart Dubai’s overall organisational integration and API management capabilities. The new features include enhanced security, access control and dedicated threat-protection layer, built-in dashboards for real-time traffic monitoring, multitenancy, and centralized governance, among others.

iPaaS offers users a set of operational benefits, such as the advantage of having one location to share and reuse assets among stakeholders of the platform, as well as the ability to ensure faster implementation and delivery of services (both internal and those directed to citizens), due to the availability of assets in a single platform.

The platform also helps reduce costs, and presents a set of technical benefits, namely the option to have iPaaS on Cloud, Hybrid, or on-premises, as well as advanced features such as integration, process automation and API management with central governance. It also allows users to select the architecture that best fits their needs and allows for seamless and easy-to-build integrations with other government entities.

Smart Dubai’s display this year bears the theme ‘Inspiring New Realities’ and showcases the latest upgrades to its strategies, projects, and services. Bringing together 20 government entities who will showcase advanced solutions being built by the Dubai Government to accelerate the city’s digital transformation.

Smart Dubai also released the ‘Future of Work’ report on Monday. The study explores future possibilities of work; the potential developments expected to transform the nature of jobs; the mindset shifts that are driving these possibilities; as well as the evolving structural changes that are redefining the human-workplace dynamic.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, director-general of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), asserted Dubai’s readiness to tackle the challenges and rapid developments taking place around the world, whether due to the Fourth Industrial Revolution or the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Institutions in Dubai played a great role in forecasting the future…the Dubai Future Foundation carried out studies and research and came up with results that were forwarded to decision-makers,” Al Falasi said. “The DGHR also conducted studies and research, organised workshops, launched programmes to anticipate the future of jobs in the medium and long term, and developed plans and strategies to deal with the evolving labor market. Meanwhile, Smart Dubai played an important and distinct role with its ‘Future of Work’ report.”

Al Falasi, explained that the rapid developments resulting from AI make it imperative for everyone to focus on education and expand its scope.

“There must be a system to provide opportunities for the acquisition and development of skills; authorities should also support the self-employment economy, which has grown significantly thanks to access to the Internet,” he said citing the ‘Khbrati’ platform for self-employment that DGHR launched to allow UAE citizens to highlight their skills, talents, and experience to find appropriate job opportunities. — With inputs from Wam, business@ khaleejtimes.com