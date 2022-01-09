Six decrees issued to regulate Dubai Chambers, their BoDs

The legislations are aimed at helping Dubai Chambers achieve their strategic objectives, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global economic hub, and supporting the business community in the emirate.

The legislations include a decree establishing Dubai Chambers as a new entity that replaces the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry and appointing Juma Al Majid as the Honorary Chairman of Dubai Chambers. -- File phto

By Wam Published: Sun 9 Jan 2022, 8:57 PM

Dubai on Sunday approved six legislations to regulate operations of Dubai Chambers and form their boards of directors.

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has approved legislations aimed at creating a new legal framework for Dubai Chambers and their boards of directors (BoDs). The legislations are aimed at helping Dubai Chambers achieve their strategic objectives, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global economic hub, and supporting the business community in the emirate.

The legislations include a decree establishing Dubai Chambers as a new entity that replaces the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry and appointing Juma Al Majid as the Honorary Chairman of Dubai Chambers. Another decree establishes the board of directors for Dubai Chambers and appoints Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair as its chairman.

Other decrees establish the BoDs for Dubai Chamber of Trade, the BoDs for Dubai Chamber of International Trade with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem as chairman, and the BoDs for Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy with Omar Sultan Al Olama as chairman.

The decrees, which reflect Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for enhancing Dubai’s economy, establish three specialised chambers to cater to new requirements resulting from the emergence of new economic sectors. The new legislations help create the fundamental structural changes necessary for Dubai Chambers to operate effectively in an evolving environment, going beyond traditional models.

The legislations also enable Dubai Chambers to map out a clear vision for the future by adding more roles and powers, which allow the new organisations to raise their effectiveness and strengthen their role in developing sectors like digital economy and international trade.

As per the new legislation, Dubai Chambers’ main responsibility is to develop plans and policies to enhance the emirate’s global status as an economic hub and create an attractive business environment.

BoDs of Dubai Chambers

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also issued a decree forming the BoDs of Dubai Chambers under the Chairmanship of Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair. Members of the board include Faisal Juma Khalfan Belhoul, vice-chairman; Khalid Juma Al Majid Al Muhairi; Omar Sultan Al Olama; Omar Abdullah Al Futtaim; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem; Helal Saeed Al Marri; Buti Saeed Mohammed Al Ghandi; Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg; Dr Amina Abdul Wahed Al Rostamani; Tariq Hussain Khansaheb; Raji Patrick Chalhoub; and Ghassan Ahmed Yahya Al Kibsi.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, chairman of the BoDs of Dubai Chambers and chairman of the BoDs of Dubai Chamber of Trade, said that the new decrees enhance Dubai Chambers’ ability to contribute to the emirate’s strategic economic objectives and establish Dubai’s leading position in the global economy, while keeping pace with changes in the digital economy and international trade.

BoDs of Dubai Chamber of Trade

Furthermore, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issued a decree forming the BoDs of Dubai Chamber of Trade under the Chairmanship of Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair. Members include Faisal Juma Khalfan Belhoul, vice-chairman; Khalid Juma Al Majid Al Muhairi; Omar Abdullah Al Futtaim; Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi; Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain; Buti Saeed Mohammed Al Ghandi; Tariq Hussain Khansaheb; Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg; Dr Amina Abdul Wahed Al Rostamani; Hind Mohammed Khalfan bin Kharbash; Raji Patrick Chalhoub; Shehab Mohammed Abdulkhaliq Gargash; Saeed Saif Ahmed Al Ghurair; and Hisham Abdullah Mohammed Al Shirawi.

BoDs of Dubai Chamber of International Trade

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also issued a decree forming the BoDs of Dubai Chamber of International Trade under the chairmanship of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. Members of the board include Helal Saeed Al Marri, vice-chairman; Dr Habib Mohammed Mulla; Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Khalafi; Nabil Habayeb; Ghassan Ahmed Yahya Al Kibsi; Mohammed Nadir Khalid Al Haffar; Rani Raad; Stephen Colin Moss; Mark David Willis; Remi Agil; Sanjiv Kakkar Bhavani; Elissar Farah Antonios; Julia Elizabeth Thomas; May Nasrallah-Merville; Rola Butros Zakaria Abu Manneh; Anuj Ranjan; and Shukri Ali Shukri Eid.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the BoDs of the Dubai Chamber of International Trade highlighted the importance of the Decrees for Dubai and the organisation’s commitment to meet the aspirations of the emirate’s business community, realise Dubai’s strategic vision, support the interests of companies, businessmen and investors and contribute to achieving the emirate’s economic objectives.

BoDs of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy

In addition, Sheikh Mohammed issued adecree forming the BoDs of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy under the Chairmanship of Omar Sultan Al Olama. Members of the board include Ahmad Abdullah Juma bin Byat, vice-chairman; Hamad Obaid Al Shaikh Al Mansoori; Khalid Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer; Rashid Abdullah Ahmed Al Ghurair; Fadi Ali Ismail Ghandour; Mona Haidar Ataya; Hend Abdul Hameed Siddiqui; Rashid Mohammed Ali Al Abbar; Mansoor Khalifa Sultan bin Habtoor; Ronaldo Mashhour; Muddathir Elias Shaikha; Elissa Freiha; and Dany Farha.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Chairman of the BoDs of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, noted that the decrees reflect Dubai’s clear strategic economic vision and the emirate’s keenness to keep pace with developments in the digital economy. The Decrees will create a supportive legislative framework and an attractive environment for specialised entities and the development of advanced logistical capabilities.

The decrees also create strategic frameworks for Dubai Chambers to work to advance Dubai’s economic growth and provide effective support to all traditional and emerging business sectors. Furthermore, the Decrees highlight Dubai’s commitment to supporting national and family corporations by providing a fertile ground for their growth and development into competitive global companies. The decrees also seek to develop new generations of trained and qualified businessmen and entrepreneurs who can support the national economy in expanding its global horizons and contribute to achieving Dubai’s ambitious economic vision.

The new decrees gives businesses and foreign investors an opportunity to contribute to the development of trade policies, regulations and legislations for various sectors, further strengthening the public-private partnership that has underpinned Dubai’s exceptional growth and achievements.

Acknowledging the vital role played by SMEs and entrepreneurs in the national economy, the Decrees also seek to provide them tools to develop their business and opportunities to tap local and global markets. -- WAM