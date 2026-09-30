Singapore's Temasek to open offices in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh in 2027

Singapore-based investment company Temasek announced on Wednesday that it plans to establish offices in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, as it deepens its engagement across the Middle East.

The offices are expected to be operational in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals. Temasek will also actively engage institutions in Qatar and other regional markets to pursue partnership and investment opportunities.

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The company said the region is undergoing a broad-based economic transformation, driven by ambitious national development and diversification plans. It added that its global investment experience, networks and partnership-led approach, together with its portfolio companies' domain expertise, can contribute to that growth.

Headquartered in Singapore, Temasek had a net portfolio value of S$518 billion (US$401 billion; Dh1.47 trillion) as at 31 March 2026.

Strategic hubs

The new offices will serve as strategic hubs for Temasek and its portfolio companies, some of which plan to co-locate there. The aim is to collaborate closely, deepen local engagement, build long-term partnerships and pursue investment opportunities.

Temasek said the move reflects its long-term commitment and confidence in the region, and will also strengthen its ability to access opportunities across broader Central Asia and Africa.

'A natural next step'

Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek Holdings, said the region’s pace and ambition were remarkable and its long-term fundamentals “remain highly attractive.”

“Our relationships across the Middle East – particularly in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar – have been built over many years through our partnerships, co-investments, and portfolio companies, and we look forward to deepening them further,” he said.

“This expansion is a natural next step, and it will help us create compelling partnerships to grow together.”

Chia Song Hwee, CEO of Temasek Global Investments and Chairman, Middle East and Africa, said being on the ground would strengthen engagement with partners and enhance access to investment opportunities for Temasek and its portfolio companies, both in the region and beyond.

“Equally, it allows us to bring complementary expertise from across our ecosystem to these markets, expanding pathways to create lasting value with like-minded partners,” he said.

Chia was appointed chairman, Middle East & Africa, with effect from September 1, 2026. He will provide senior leadership and oversight of Temasek’s engagement and long-term growth in these markets. Ankit Khemka, managing director for the region, will continue to drive Temasek's strategy and expansion.

With the addition of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, Temasek’s global network will grow from 13 offices in nine countries to 15 offices across 11 countries in 2027.

Temasek’s existing offices are in Beijing, Hanoi, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Singapore in Asia, and in Brussels, London, Mexico City, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Washington, DC outside Asia.