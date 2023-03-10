Silicon Valley Bank closed as depositors rush for cash

This marks the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual during the height of the 2008 financial crisis

SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo and decreasing stock graph are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

By Reuters, AP Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 9:25 PM

California banking regulators on Friday closed SVB Financial Group, putting the tech-heavy lender into receivership and will dispose of its assets, moving quickly to protect depositors as a crisis rippled through global markets and hit banking stocks.

The regulator appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)as receiver, according to a statement.

Silicon Valley Bank is the first FDIC-insured institution to fail this year, the FDIC said. The last FDIC-insured institution to close was Almena State Bank, Almena, Kansas, on October 23, 2020.

Shares of SVB were halted on Friday after tumbling as much as 66 per cent in premarket trading. SVB, which does business as Silicon Valley Bank, was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier, SVB said it was undergoing a series of conversations to determine next steps for the company, it wrote in a memo to employees Friday morning seen by Reuters.

"We request all employees work from home today and until further notice, except essential and branch employees. More information will be communicated as soon as it is available."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Friday the department was aware of recent developments and was monitoring the situation, calling it "a matter of concern" when banks experience losses, according to CNBC.

US regulators were observed arriving at the bank's California offices on Friday, Bloomberg News reported.

Silicon Valley bank is not a small bank, it’s the 16th largest bank in the country, holding $210 billion in assets. It acts as a major financial conduit for venture capital-backed companies, which have been hit hard in the past 18 months as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates and made riskier tech assets less attractive to investors.

Venture capital-backed companies were being reportedly advised to pull at least two months' worth of “burn” cash out of Silicon Valley Bank to cover their expenses. Typically VC-backed companies are not profitable and how quickly they use the cash they need to run their businesses — their so-called “burn rate” — is a typically important metric for investors.