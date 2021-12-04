Sial Middle East set to showcase incredible features, activities

By Wam Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 3:53 PM

Sial Middle East 2021 (Sial ME) will return to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) from December 7-9, 2021.

Organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec), the 11th Sial ME — one of the Middle East’s largest food, beverage, and hospitality events — will feature incredible features and activities for all visitors and participants to enjoy. These include “The Hosted Buyer Programme”, UAE National Coffee Championships, Sial Innovation, 2022 UAE National Latte Art Grading Battle and the inaugural World Gourmet Show — Abu Dhabi.

Businesspeople and exhibitors can look forward to participating in “The Hosted Buyer Programme’, which seeks to foster and support supply chain partnerships. Hosted buyers will be able to source new products, develop new business, and meet with a selected batch of exhibitors through a series of engaging sessions at a private dedicated suite.

Foodies from all over the UAE and the region can enjoy the inaugural launch of the World Gourmet Show — Abu Dhabi. It will feature Michelin star chefs and the best chefs in the capital, who will deliver masterclasses, exciting competitions and demonstrations and a spectacular display from the world champion acrobatic pizza performer. The show will also feature a hydroponic garden, liquid lab and pizza kitchen.

Coffee connoisseurs and enthusiasts can expect to watch the reprise of the UAE National Coffee Championships, which are certified by World Coffee Events (WCE) and sanctioned by the Specialty Coffee Association. Highlighting the meticulous craft of filter coffee brewing by hand, the UAE National Brewers Cup promotes the art of manual coffee brewing and baristas’ excellent levels of service, whereas the Cup Tasters Championship qualifies coffee cupper professionals for their speed, skill and accuracy.

Latte fanatics can enjoy the best baristas in the region battle it out at the 2022 UAE National Latte Art Grading Battle. Participants will compete for industry acclaim, amazing prizes and gain the opportunity to represent the UAE at the World Latte Art Grading Battle in Milan in October next year.

The latest and greatest in food and beverage innovation will be displayed at SIAL Innovation. The event’s unique platform for the world’s most creative and inventive products is open exclusively for exhibitors and judged by XTC World Innovation. The most novel products in the foodservice, retail and food industry will receive the innovation award and be displayed at SIAL events worldwide.

The sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE) is co-located alongside. The event specialises in date fruit, machinery, organic dates, cosmetics from dates, Date Tree, curing insects and date plants. — Wam