Shurooq to showcase latest eco-tourism projects at WTM London 2021

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority to share exclusive updates on new developments and showcase investment opportunities in Sharjah’s tourism sector

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 4:48 PM

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced that it will be participating at the World Travel Market 2021 in London from November 1–3, as part of its continuous efforts to promote Sharjah’s investment landscape across its tourism sector and showcase its upcoming projects.

Shurooq will seek to make the most of the show’s global reputation to present lucrative investment opportunities in the eco-heritage and cultural tourism sector to investors looking to expand their portfolios as well as industry professionals and tourists looking for unique experiences. Shurooq will exhibit at the Sharjah Pavillion, led by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), at stand ME 150.

The ‘Sharjah Collection’ brand, operated and managed by Mysk by Shaza, will be one of Shurooq’s key highlights at WTM 2021. The brand includes the Mysk Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba; Mysk Al Faya Retreat in the scenic desert landscape of Mleiha, Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in the central region of Sharjah, as well as the newest edition to Shurooq’s portfolio, the family-friendly Mysk Moon Retreat, which is situated in the shadow of the Fossil Rock, amidst the natural dunes of Mleiha.

Shurooq will also reveal details on some of the newly announced tourism and hospitality projects, such as the Al Jabal Resort at the Soueifa Beach in Khorfakkan, as well as the Al Bridi Resort in Al Dhaid, being developed in partnership with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority. A part of the Sharjah Safari project, the largest safari in the world outside Africa, Al Bridi Resort is expected to open by the end of the year.

The authority will also promote Mysk Moon Retreat, the latest destination that offer guests authentic glamping experiences with modern creature comforts. One of the biggest attraction of the Mysk Moon Retreat will be epic stargazing opportunities, thanks to the low levels of light pollution in the vast nature dunes of Mleiha.

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, executive chairman of Shurooq, said: “The on-ground convening of the physical and virtual WTM 2021, after being held fully virtual last year, is a clear indicator of recovery in the tourism sector with the gradual return of air travel. The UAE is among the first countries to witness an accelerated return to normalcy in the hospitality and tourism sectors.”

Al Sarkal added: “Shurooq is keen on participating in WTM to keep pace with the latest trends in the global tourism markets, especially as the UAE is making great strides in adopting key mechanisms and practices to overcome the repercussions of the global health crisis. Our participation is also in line with the UAE hosting Expo 2020 Dubai which is attracting investments across a wide range of sectors, including tourism, hospitality, retail, entertainment and more."

"We hope to advance responsible tourism practices and further our sustainable tourism efforts to enhance Sharjah’s appeal as a unique travel destination, in alignment with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah,” he noted.

World Travel Market London is a leading global travel and tourism event that provides tourism professionals with an opportunity to identify thousands of destinations and brands worldwide. It brings together international speakers, businessmen and industry leaders from all sectors, including well-being, sports travel, technology, and others.

