Shurooq launches Nomad for families and adventure enthusiasts

A new adventure awaits residents and visitors in the UAE as Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) launches Nomad, a first-of-its-kind tourism project in the region, which promises offbeat experiences and round-the-year safe holidaying across the coasts, mountains and desertscapes of Sharjah.

Expected to be a game-changer for the UAE and the wider GCC tourism industry, Shurooq unveiled Nomad during its recent participation at the World Travel Market 2021 in London, UK. Targeting discerning travellers and adventure enthusiasts of all ages, as well as families, Nomad offers an immersive travel experience for those yearning to unplug from the daily grind.

Nomad fulfils the freedom of a traditional nomadic experience with 20 Airstream travel trailers that could take a guest anywhere from the rugged mountains of Khorfakkan or the vibrant deserts of Mleiha to the pristine beaches of Hamriyah, come winter, rain, or sunshine. Whether it is a short adventure, or a long stay, visitors and residents can now experience Sharjah’s diverse landscapes, coastal nooks, and natural attractions through a unique set of activities, routes and experiences especially crafted to keep pace with the changing seasons.

Packed with eco-friendly and modern comforts and amenities, the sleek Nomad travel trailers will move from site to site across the emirate guided by the weather conditions, stationing itself at the ideal locations apt for each time of the year.

Their environment-friendly features of the trailers will ensure that they leave minimal environmental impact behind. These airstream trailers will be embedded into their natural environment in a way that will complement the surrounding ecology and will not interfere with or negatively affect the flora and fauna of the area.

These elements are being championed throughout this project as a reiteration of Shurooq’s commitment to sustainability as the organisation continues to build its project portfolio, and adheres to Sharjah’s overarching vision of responsible investments into sustainable development of social, economic and environmental sectors.

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, executive chairman of Shurooq, said: “The launch of Nomad marks the start of a first-of-its-kind world-class outdoor activity in the region to inspire adventure any time of the year. The freedom that the Nomad offers – in terms of holidaying throughout the year amid the majestic settings of a mountain or sand dune, and in the comfort of a well-equipped, contemporary designed trailer, will attract those looking for an authentic experience and spur tourism activity in the region to greater heights.”

Al Sarkal added: “Sharjah is an emirate that is rich in natural splendour. Whatever be the season, there is always something new to do and see in Sharjah. With its customised and close-to-nature travel experiences that changes with every season, Nomad offers individuals, couples, families, and friends plenty of choice and further enhances Sharjah’s appeal as a unique travel destination. The new project also presents lucrative investment opportunities for investors looking to expand their portfolios in the niche tourism market in the GCC.”

The new project unveil comes on the heel of Shurooq’s recent announcement of a key hospitality partnership forged with the Singapore-headquartered luxury hospitality management company, the LUX Collective, at the World Travel Market 2021. This partnership brings Shurooq’s latest eco-tourism offerings, the LUX Al Jabal Resort in Khorfakkan and the LUX Al Bridi Resort in Al Dhaid under the management of the award-winning hospitality provider.

The Nomad project will join the exciting repertoire of Shurooq’s recent ecotourism and hospitality developments launched and completed this year, including the Mysk Moon Retreat in the Mleiha region, the fourth installment under Shurooq’s “Sharjah Collection” brand – managed by ‘Mysk by Shaza’, two new hospitality developments in the cities of Khorfakkan and Kalba, and finally the extension of the Mysk Kingfisher and Mysk Al Badayer retreats, where Mysk Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba will be housing 20 new luxurious tents, varying between 4-bedroom and 2-bedroom units, and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in the natural dunes of Al Badayer will house 15 new tents for an oasis, in addition to an outdoor swimming pool open to all guests at the retreat.

