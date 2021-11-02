Shurooq appoints Lux Collective to manage two new hospitality offerings

The new resort is expected to welcome guests in March 2023 and comprises of 45 eco-friendly units and suites

by Staff Reporter

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has appointed The Lux Collective, a luxury hospitality management company headquartered in Singapore, to manage two new hospitality projects set in Sharjah’s scenic central and East Coast regions.

The announcement took place during Shurooq’s participation at the World Travel Market 2021, under the presence of Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, executive chairman of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and Paul Jones, chief executive officer of The Lux Collective, held in London, UK, from November 1 – 3, at the Sharjah stand.

The nature-inspired Lux Al Jabal Resort spans a 260,000 sqm area on a spectacular terrain hill overlooking a beach in Khorfakkan, facing the stunning Arabian Sea. The resort is expected to welcome guests in March 2023 and comprises of 45 eco-friendly units and suites that open out to expansive views of aquamarine waters and a jagged mountain range, offering a complete privacy. Set adjacent to the largest conservation park in the region for the largest wildlife safari in the world outside Africa in the city of Al Dhaid in Sharjah, Sharjah Safari, the LUX Al Bridi Resort is scheduled for a 2023 opening.

Upon completion, the project will feature 35 luxurious private tents and the LUX Me Spa. Another key highlight of the property is the various types of animal encounters that are set in partnership between Shurooq and the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) under safe and secure measures that guarantees protection for both the guests and the animals.

Al Midfa said: “Tourism is a vital pillar of Sharjah’s economy and a central underpinning of the emirate’s sustainable development. As the global pandemic recedes, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority is keen to strengthen its connections with the global travel market and reiterate Sharjah’s wealth of attractions to consumers who are keen to commence travelling again as restrictions progressively come to an end.”

Lux Al Bridi Resort, the newly announced five-star hospitality offering from Shurooq, occupies 784 hectares of the Sharjah Safari project, the largest wildlife safari in the world outside Africa, and offers unparalleled opportunities for observing and photographing the Big Five of Africa – the rhino, buffalo, elephant, lion, and leopard – in a natural, desert setting.

When complete, the Al Bridi Nature Reserve will be home to a wide variety of animal species including the native mountain gazelles. It will consist of two parts – a 40-hectare recreation of carefully selected African Rift Valley highlights, and a 650-hectare safari adventure. The reserve will feature the largest collection of African herbivores in the world, including some 45 sub-species of antelope.

The 35 luxurious private tents at Lux Al Bridi Resort consists of 21 one-bedroom units, 8 two-bedroom units, and 6 three-bedroom units. A gym, spa, pool, and a Kids Club are among the other amenities guests can enjoy here.

While LUX Al Bridi Resort will bring tourists and visitors from around to world to the heart of a wildlife adventure experience like never before in the UAE, the guests’ interaction with the animals in the nature reserve including feeding giraffes and other safe wildlife species will be guided by Sharjah’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA). Shurooq and EPAA will collaborate to curate unique guest interactions with the wild.

Paul Jones, chief executive officer of The Lux Collective, said, “We are honoured to be trusted by Shurooq to manage these two extraordinary properties in Sharjah, the perfect showcases for LUX* Resorts & Hotels to deliver its *Lighter, Brighter hospitality concept to the United Arab Emirates whilst offering imaginative experiences to help people celebrate life.”

