Shukran members’ personal data accessed in data breach, but card details safe

Shukran, the loyalty programme of retail giant Landmark Group, has told members that an unauthorised party accessed some of their personal information, including names, contact details and dates of birth.

In an alert sent to affected customers, the company said it had identified the incident, acted immediately to contain it and informed the relevant statutory and law enforcement authorities. It said its investigation is ongoing.

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Shukran said debit and credit card details were not affected because they are not stored on its systems. Passwords were also unaffected, it said, as they are securely protected and not stored in a readable form. Members’ Shukran points, balances and wallets were not impacted, and the app and loyalty services continue to operate as normal.

The company said customers who received the message should assume their information is among the records involved.

“Protecting your information is our responsibility and one we take extremely seriously,” Shukran said in its published Q&A on the incident.

The Middle East loyalty market is forecast to grow from $3.4 billion in 2026 to $5.6 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 12.8 per cent, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com.

Over the same period, the UAE market is forecast to reach $592.4 million and Saudi Arabia $1.27 billion.

Advice to members

Shukran urged members to stay vigilant and recommended that they:

Be alert to unexpected or unverified calls, emails, SMS or WhatsApp messages that mention Landmark Group, Shukran or any of its retail brands

Never share passwords, one-time passcodes (OTPs), banking details or ID documents with anyone who makes contact by phone, email, SMS or WhatsApp

Be wary of messages that create urgency, include unexpected links or attachments, or offer unsolicited refunds, prizes or bonus points

Use a strong, unique password for their Shukran account and avoid reusing it on other sites

The company said it will only ask for OTPs over the counter in a store or within the Shukran app, and never by phone or email.

Members can find more details at shukran.com/qa.

Shukran is the flagship retail loyalty programme of Landmark Group, a multinational retail and hospitality conglomerate operating across the GCC, the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia. Members can earn and spend points across Landmark outlets, including Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Lifestyle, Shoemart and Emax.