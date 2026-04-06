Short-term exits from the UAE could trigger unexpected tax exposure for expats, SJP warns

As travel patterns shift, even short or unplanned time abroad can quietly impact tax residency and financial obligations for UAE-based expats

Partner Content Share:











With more UAE-based expats spending time abroad in recent weeks, whether through short trips, extended stays, or unplanned travel, now is a natural point to review whether financial and tax positions still reflect reality.

In periods of heightened uncertainty, it is natural for decisions to be guided by what feels right for family or immediate circumstances. Where travel patterns shift as a result, details like tax position or residency may not always be revisited straight away, even where the underlying position may have shifted without being recognised.

For many, these changes still feel temporary. In practice, even small shifts in where time is spent can have knock-on effects that are easy to miss.

“Where people tend to come unstuck is not the tax rules themselves, it’s assuming their situation hasn’t really changed,” says Tony Smith, Head of tax, technical and advice delivery, St. James's Place Asia & Middle East. “If you’ve spent more time in another country than planned, even by a few weeks, that can start to affect how your position is viewed.”

At St. James’s Place, advisers are seeing more clients reviewing their position as travel patterns shift, particularly where financial arrangements span multiple countries.

When time abroad starts to matter

Most tax systems assess residency year by year, based on what actually happened over that period. It is not just about how long you intended to be away. This typically includes factors such as an individual’s centre of vital interest, the number of days spent in each country, access to accommodation, where work is carried out, and their wider personal or economic ties.

These factors can shift more easily than expected. A longer stay, a few additional workdays, or more frequent travel can change the overall picture, even if nothing feels materially different.For UAE-based expats, this is where assumptions tend to fall down. Living in the UAE does not automatically remove tax exposure elsewhere. Income may still be taxed where it is earned, and residency status can bring wider obligations.

Double taxation agreements, such as the one between the UK and the UAE, help prevent the same income being taxed twice, but they do not remove the need to determine residency correctly in the first place. In practice, the same issues tend to arise: miscounting days, assuming UAE residency overrides everything else, or making financial decisions without considering where you are resident at that point in time.

UK tax year-end: a useful checkpoint

For British expatriates, the start of the new UK tax year provides a clear moment to sense-check their position within this broader picture. Key allowances reset at this point, including the £20,000 ISA limit, which does not carry forward, the capital gains tax exemption of £3,000, and pension contribution limits of up to £60,000 depending on individual circumstances. Residency is assessed for that specific tax year.

For those who have spent more time in the UK than expected, even briefly, this is a point to revisit whether their position still aligns with earlier assumptions.

“April tends to act as a trigger for considering your UK tax position because it feels like a deadline,” adds Tony Smith. “In reality, it’s more of a cut-off point for decisions you could have made earlier. With the start of the new UK tax year now underway, if your time in the UK was different to what you expected last year, it’s worth using this point to identify any issues that may have arisen and understand how they affect your position moving forward.”

Periods of increased movement tend to expose gaps that would otherwise go unnoticed. Residency is assessed each year, not fixed, and even small changes in travel patterns can have wider implications than expected.

Taking stock before the year closes

For expats splitting time between the UAE and elsewhere, even on a temporary basis, this is less about reacting to a deadline and more about making sure their position reflects how they have actually been living and working over the past year. Taking a moment to sense-check now can help bring clarity and avoid more complicated issues later.

“People often move between countries without fully understanding how the rules apply in the place they’re spending time,” adds Tony Smith. “That can affect how income is treated, how existing assets are viewed, and whether working there creates a tax exposure. In some cases, it can also affect where a business is considered to be managed and controlled. Having a clear view of that upfront, and planning around it, helps avoid issues building up over time.”

To learn more about St. James's Place, had any questions from this article, or wanted to speak with a qualified adviser about your own financial planning, please visit: www.sjp.asia/ae

The 'St. James's Place Partnership' and the titles 'Partner', 'Adviser', 'Partner Practice', or any variations thereof, are marketing terms used to describe representatives of the St. James's Place Group (SJP Group). St. James's Place (Middle East) Limited (SJPME) is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and is authorised to conduct the financial services of advising on financial products and arranging deals in investments in and from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). DFSA Firm Reference Number F003486. Registered address: Gate District, Precinct Building 03, Units 706–708, Level 7, DIFC, United Arab Emirates. SJPME is part of the SJP Group.

Members of the St. James's Place Partnership in the DIFC are appointed by and represent SJPME and may facilitate business with other companies within the SJP Group. St. James’s Place (Middle East) Limited is not licensed to provide legal advice; this content is for general information only and does not constitute legal advice. Matters relating to wills, guardianship, or probate will be handled by qualified legal professionals.

Investment values may fall as well as rise, and you may receive less than the amount invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Tax rules and reliefs may change, and their value depends on individual circumstances. Seek independent tax advice from suitably qualified professionals before making investment decisions.