ShipBlu joins Y-Combinator summer batch, secures funding from Nama Ventures

ShipBlu was founded in October 2020 by Ali Nasser, Abdelrahman Hosny, and Ahmed El Kawass to launch eCommerce shipping platform.

ShipBlu, an eCommerce shipping platform in Egypt, has been accepted into Y-Combinator’s Summer 2021 batch and has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round led by Nama Ventures, prominent angel investors from San Francisco, CA, and Saudi Arabia.

“People are excited about shopping online in Egypt because it’s effortless and convenient. Unfortunately, a lot of times the delivery experience really puts people off. Some of it is due to a lack of infrastructure, some of it is due to poor resource management. At ShipBlu, we’ve solved both parts of that problem. We promise to deliver a shipping experience that customers will look forward to so that merchants can stay focused on what matters, and customers can continue to enjoy online shopping,” said Ali Nasser, CEO, ShipBlu.

ShipBlu was founded in October 2020 by Ali Nasser, Abdelrahman Hosny, and Ahmed El Kawass. Ali, the CEO, comes from an investment banking background, previously at Citi in New York City, returned to Egypt in 2018 and became painfully aware of the woes of last-mile delivery in the region. Ahmed, COO, comes from a supply chain and advertising background, previously at Nestle and Reckitt Benckiser, and most recently leading the communications department at 77 Media of Saudi Arabia. Abdelrahman comes from a computer science background and is currently completing his Ph.D. at Brown University in the US, focusing on the applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning in combinatorial optimisation.

“The eCommerce ecosystem in Egypt has grown substantially over the last year, driven by accelerated growth in online shopping. Our mission at ShipBlu is to empower merchants with a unique and seamless delivery and fulfillment experience designed around their end customers. In doing so, we are paving the way for even faster growth in online shopping, and ensuring that merchants can focus on growing their businesses,” said Nasser.

ShipBlu is built to deliver a unique eCommerce shipping experience. Powered by its own artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, ShipBlu uses its fleets to deliver shipments on time and allows customers to select their preferred 3-hour delivery window and to view the live location of couriers as they approach their locations, delivering complete shipping transparency.

Building on its last-mile technology, ShipBlu also provides eCommerce fulfillment services, with planned fulfillment centers across all of Egypt. Integrating fulfillment services with its last-mile operations provides for a unique and seamless experience for merchants and customers alike.

“We are super proud to have ShipBlu as our first investment in Egypt," said Mohammed Alzubi, managing partner of Nama Ventures. “We have really enjoyed getting to know the founders and see their passion to disrupt the eCommerce shipping experience. The team is unparalleled to address this opportunity. We are witnessing firsthand what a well-rounded team with complementary skillsets can do in a very short time. Riding with Ali, Ahmed, and Abdelrahman on the ShipBlu spaceship has already been exciting, but we can’t wait to see what the future holds together.” — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com