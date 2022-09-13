Sheraa launches Startup Sharjah in Khorfakkan

Powered by Crescent Enterprises and in collaboration with Emirates Schools Establishment & Sharjah Youth Council, the three-day intensive bootcamp will be held in the recently opened Khorfakkan University

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is marking the launch of the Khorfakkan chapter of Startup Sharjah in September with a three-day intensive bootcamp designed to encourage entrepreneurial thinking amongst university students and to build a talent pool that generates innovative, impact-driven solutions.

Running from September 16-18 at the newly opened Khorfakkan University, Sheraa aims to bridge the talent gap by developing entrepreneurial and technical skills in its key demographic on the East Coast of Sharjah during the region’s largest university entrepreneurship competition.

Powered by Crescent Enterprises and in collaboration with Emirates Schools Establishment & Sharjah Youth Council, the Startup Sharjah bootcamp aims to equip school and university students with 21st century skills to drive impact through entrepreneurship.

The Startup Sharjah bootcamp is an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to learn how to transform ideas into companies that solve real-life problems through emerging technologies. Participants will also be able to join Sheraa’s growing community of founders and changemakers and learn from industry experts in the region.

The debut of the Khorfakkan chapter of Startup Sharjah is in line with Sheraa’s mission of supporting the next generation of changemakers, and as part of the Sheraa community, all participants will receive guidance from industry leaders and personalised feedback from a pool of mentors.

The bootcamp is open to university as well as high school students, graduates, and employed youth in the country.

