Shenzhen Products Show at Dubai Chamber gets huge interest from potential buyers

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 1:32 PM

The Shenzhen Products Show at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry witnessed tremendous interest from potential buyers across the UAE as it aims to build new bridges between public and private sector stakeholders between China and the UAE.

The three-day event, opened on January 11, was co-organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber, said the strong participation in Shenzhen Day is a positive indicator of the growing interest on the part of government entities and businesses from Dubai and Shenzhen that are keen on exploring new avenues of economic cooperation.

“As innovation leaders, Dubai and Shenzhen would benefit by expanding their cooperation and knowledge sharing in new areas and fields such as high-tech equipment manufacturing, research and development, green and low-carbon, biological medicine, digital economy, and marine economy,” added Buamim.

The opening ceremony of the Shenzhen Products Show was held in the presence of high-level dignitaries and guests from China and the UAE. More than 60 Shenzhen-based companies specializing in life and health, consumer electronics, and intelligent security showcased more than 350 high-tech products and technologies.

The hybrid event held at Dubai Chambers headquarters in Dubai was attended by government officials and entrepreneurs from Dubai and Shenzhen, China. In addition, over 300 public and private sector stakeholders witnessed the launching ceremony, which was streamed live in both countries.

Addressing the participants in a special video message, Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, Embassy of UAE in Beijing, spoke about the close business and cultural ties shared by the UAE and China and highlighted the significance of Expo 2020 Dubai and Shenzhen Products Show as a key factor and catalyst that will further strengthen the countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council, also elaborated on UAE-China economic ties and noted that trade between the two countries reached $49 billion in 2020, while the value of Dubai-Shenzhen trade reached over $1 billion, adding that he expects bilateral trade to grow in the coming years following announcements by Shenzhen companies last year to establish operations in the Dubai market.

Shen Feng Zhang, Chief Representative of Chinese Government to EXPO 2020, and Vice Chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade described Shenzhen and Dubai as “friendship cities” and noted that the Chinese city was leveraging Shenzhen Day as a platform to hold a series of economic, trade and cultural exchange activities.

