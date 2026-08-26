Shein’s IPO draws interest from GCC institutional investors

Institutional interest in Shein’s Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) is running well ahead of retail demand from the UAE and GCC, according to market analysts tracking the fast-fashion giant’s long-awaited listing, even as regional sovereign wealth funds have deep existing ties to the company.

The order book has been reported as fully covered, with participation from existing shareholders, China-focused funds and multi-strategy investors, alongside approximately $383 million in cornerstone commitments led by Boyu Capital, Tiger Global and General Atlantic.

Regional sovereign wealth ties run deeper than headline retail demand suggests.

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Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala is an existing Shein investor, with Mubadala-linked entities among those eligible for compensation under the IPO’s valuation protection arrangements, said Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has also featured among Shein's backers previously.

“Institutional interest looks stronger than retail interest in the GCC, with the latest global order-book data suggesting investors remain willing to participate at the significantly reduced valuation,” Valecha said, while cautioning that broad-based retail appetite from the region remains largely unproven.

Madhur Kakkar, founder and CEO of Elevate Financial Services, said the pattern reflects how the deal is structured: institutional investors and family offices are generally better positioned to participate through global distribution channels, where access, suitability and portfolio fit can be assessed more carefully, while retail participation depends on individual brokers' access to Hong Kong offerings.

Access through brokers

Shein opened its offer on August 24, pricing around 280 million Class B shares between HK$47.60 and HK$49.50, valuing the company at close to $27 billion and raising roughly $1.8 billion.

About 10 per cent of the issue is allocated to the Hong Kong public offer, with the remaining 90 per cent going to international placement. The retail application window closes at midday on August 27 Hong Kong time, pricing is set by August 28, and trading is expected to begin on September 1.

Since Shein is listing exclusively in Hong Kong, there is no subscription route through regional stock markets – DFM, ADX or Tadawul accounts, Valecha said.

GCC institutions, family offices and sovereign funds can participate through the international placing , the usual channel for larger regional capital, while individual investors depend on whether their bank or broker supports Hong Kong public offer applications. Where that access is unavailable, shares will become tradeable on the secondary market from listing day, he said, adding that investors with valid structures and Hong Kong clearance can also subscribe via platforms such as IBKR HK.

Growth slows sharply

The central argument for the IPO is price. At roughly 0.7 times forecast sales, Shein is valued below H&M (around 1.1 times) and well under Inditex (around 4.0 times), and represents close to a 70 per cent discount to the nearly $100 billion valuation it commanded in private markets in 2022, Kakkar said.

But the underlying business has weakened. Revenue growth slowed from 41.1 per cent in 2023 to about 8 per cent in 2025, and to just 1.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2026. The company posted a $99 million net loss in that quarter, partly reflecting a $328 million fair-value loss on convertible shares, compared with a $395 million profit a year earlier. Full-year 2025 net income fell 38.7 per cent to $2.06 billion despite revenue rising 8 per cent to $41.8 billion, while US revenue dropped 14.3 per cent following changes to de minimis import rules.

“This is better framed as a valuation opportunity for those with a higher risk tolerance, rather than a straightforward growth story,” Kakkar said, adding that suitability, position sizing and time horizon should drive the decision rather than the discount alone.

Valecha noted that Shein’s IPO valuation sits well above where Inditex listed in 2001, despite a comparatively weaker growth profile, making the case “more dependent on an earnings recovery than on future expansion alone.”

He suggested more conservative investors may prefer to wait for post-listing price discovery before committing capital.

Tariff pressure and competition

Josh Gilbert, eToro’s lead analyst for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, said Shein is “hoping it is third-time lucky” in Hong Kong after failed attempts to list in New York and London.

He pointed out that gross margins have risen from 60 per cent to around 68 per cent over two years as beauty and homeware products gain share, even as freight and duty costs squeeze profitability after the sale – a dynamic he said helps explain Shein's push toward a third-party marketplace model.

With only 6.6 per cent of shares offered at listing, Gilbert said limited supply “could flatter early trading,” but the real test comes in March, when a much larger pool of stock becomes tradeable.

Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Bank, said near-term share performance is difficult to call. While the valuation cut, limited float and cornerstone backing could support an orderly debut, longer-term performance will hinge on revenue growth, margins and cash generation, the impact of US tariffs, pricing and consumer demand, regulatory developments, and whether Shein can build new growth engines such as third-party marketplaces and expansion beyond its core US and European markets.

Analysts broadly agreed that Europe, which accounts for roughly a third of Shein’s revenue, is a key market to watch given new customs charges on low-value imports, alongside intensifying competition from Temu and Amazon.