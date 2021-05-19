- EVENTS
Sheikh Mohammed issues decree to form Suqia board of trustees
The new board of trustees will serve for three renewable years.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued decree no (17) of 2021 to form the board of trustees of UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia). According to the decree, the managing director and chief executive officer of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) will chair the board.
The board includes a representative each from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emirates Red Crescent, United Arab Emirates University and Khalifa University, in addition to two representatives from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the CEO of the UAE Water Aid Foundation. The new board of trustees will serve for three renewable years.
The decree stipulates that the representatives of the above entities shall be nominated by their executives and must be in senior positions. The decree will be valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the official gazette.
Established under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives foundation, Suqia is a non-profit organisation that provides communities that suffer from water scarcity access to clean drinking water. Suqia also works to identify how innovative and sustainable technologies can be part of the solution to the global water crisis. — business@khaleejtimes.com
