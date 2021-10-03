Business
Sheikh Mohammed issues decree on DMCC’s board of directors

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 3, 2021
The board of directors of the DMCC will be chaired by Hamad Mubarak Buamim.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (40) of 2021 forming the board of directors of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority (DMCC) chaired by Hamad Mubarak Buamim and Abdulwahid Abdulrahim Al Ulama as the vice-chairman.

Members of the board include Abdullah Saif Al Shamsi, Charles George Webb, Roger Alfred Pierreinstein and Thierry Jean Luis Gemount, in addition to the CEO of DMCC. The decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette. — business@khaleejtimes.com

