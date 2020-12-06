Sheikh Mohammed issues decree appointing higher board of directors at DIFC
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued decree No. 35 of 2020, appointing the higher board of directors of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the DIFC, has been reinstated as the chairman of the higher board of directors, DIFC.
The other core members confirmed by the decree are the governor of the DIFC, the chairman of the board of directors of DIFC Authority, the chairman of the Dubai Financial Services Authority’s board of directors and the chief justice of the DIFC Courts.
The decree revokes the appointment of the other existing members of the higher board. The chairman of the higher board is empowered to add new members he deems appropriate to the higher board of directors.
DIFC’s higher board exercises oversight over the centre’s strategies and policies aimed at meeting the objectives of the DIFC, which include adopting international best practices and raising Dubai’s position as a leading global financial centre. — Wam
