Sheikh Maktoum meets with HSBC Holdings chairman

The war in Ukraine and related sanctions have triggered a sharp increase in commodity prices, which will add to the challenges facing countries in the Middle East and North Africa — particularly the region’s oil importers
Business2 days ago
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Mark E Tucker, Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations, at The Ruler’s Court in Dubai on Tuesday.
Sheikh Maktoum and Tucker discussed the global banking conglomerate’s plans to expand its operations in the region out of its base in Dubai. They also discussed the exceptional new opportunities for banking and financial companies resulting from the vast growth opportunities emerging in the UAE and the region.
Sheikh Maktoum said Dubai is always exploring new ways to work with international banking and financial companies to shape a new future for the industry in the region.
The Dubai government is committed to further enhance its supportive regulations and business ecosystem, as well as its enabling services and infrastructure to enable global banking and financial companies to thrive in an evolving market. As part of this effort, Dubai is also enhancing the soft and hard infrastructure to accelerate digital transformation in the sector and provide a conducive environment for new financial technologies to develop, he added.
The HSBC Chairman said during the meeting that Dubai continues to provide the banking conglomerate the ideal base to serve its clients and tap new growth avenues across the region.
The UAE, he said, represents one of HSBC’s major growth markets across the world, and the organisation is committed to further invest and grow its business in the country. Since opening its first branch in Dubai in 1946, HSBC has played a significant role in the UAE’s economic and social development. In 2019, HSBC opened its new $250 million Middle East headquarters in Dubai, which houses 3,000 employees.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports and chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, director-general of The Ruler’s Court of Dubai; Abdulla Al Basti, secretary-general, The Dubai Executive Council; Samir Assaf, chairman of the Boards of HSBC Bank Middle East Limited and HSBC Middle East Holdings; and Abdulfattah Sharaf, CEO, HSBC Bank Middle East, UAE and International Markets.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The war in Ukraine and related sanctions have triggered a sharp increase in commodity prices, which will add to the challenges facing countries in the Middle East and North Africa — particularly the region’s oil importers
Business2 days ago
Dubai attracted 233 new projects in the creative economy in 2021. Surpassing other major cities such as New York, Singapore and Berlin, Dubai improved its rankings from fifth in the previous year, according to the Dubai FDI Monitor report
Business2 days ago
For railways, the asset monetisation programme is designed to not only raise resources but also modernise key railway stations through the public-private partnership model.
Business3 days ago
The global metaverse market size was valued at $63.83 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from $100.27 billion in 2022 to $1.52 trillion by 2029, acording to Fortune Business Insights.
Business3 days ago
PPG, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, operates in more than 70 countries around the globe.
Business3 days ago
The inaugural edition of the World AI Awards was hosted with many AI visionaries and true flag bearers of the Mena region.
Business3 days ago
The Council plans to redouble our focus on climate change and sustainability over the next 18 months as the UAE prepares to host the COP 28 Conference in November 2023.
Business3 days ago
TEXUB model is a non-subscription-based business which offers unlimited access to business transactions for verified buyers and sellers.
Business4 days ago