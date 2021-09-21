Sheikh Hamdan opens Gastech 2021

Dubai has set the highest global benchmarks for sustainable development with initiatives that promote the use of clean and renewable energy resources.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, opened Gastech, the world’s foremost exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Gastech 2021 brings together 15,000 global industry professionals in-person for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event runs until Thursday September 23.

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai has adopted the highest global benchmarks for sustainable development with initiatives and projects that promote the use of clean and renewable energy resources. Advancing the use of environmentally-friendly energy sources is a high priority for the UAE, he noted. Dubai has created a unique model for an energy mix in which renewable energy resources play a major role in boosting development. This commitment reflects the UAE leadership’s keenness to adopt future-oriented solutions that can accelerate national progress.

The Crown Prince also attended the opening ceremony of Gastech 2021, accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. The opening event featured a recorded speech of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Sheikh Hamdan also toured the exhibition, accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa); Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; and Eng Dawood Abdul Rahman Al Hajri, Director- General of Dubai Municipality. During his tour, he was briefed about the latest innovations and solutions in the natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industries.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that Dubai’s meetings, incentives, conferencing, and exhibitions (MICE) sector has seen an increased momentum of growth in the past few months. Dubai works as one team to ensure the highest global standards of health and safety for exhibitors and visitors to events hosted by it, he said.

The three-day Gastech 2021 features a strategic conference and an industry leading exhibition focused on providing a platform for the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry to engage face-to-face with the challenges of environmental agendas and leverage technology and new ways of working to match changing market requirements.

The event also enables senior decision-makers and industry thought leaders to share insights and knowledge on providing a carbon neutral, affordable energy future for all by 2050. Also held alongside Gastech 2021 is the SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition.

— business@khaleejtimes.com