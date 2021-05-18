- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Sheikh Ahmed named Chairman of DWTC Authority
The decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the official gazette.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. (16) of 2021, appointing Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum as Chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority. The decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the official gazette.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Sheikh Ahmed named Chairman of DWTC Authority
The decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be... READ MORE
-
Local Business
UAE safe, peaceful for expats
In the Quality of Life Index, the UAE ranks 17th with especially good ... READ MORE
-
Business
Expo 2020 Dubai to drive growth in UAE’s...
The UAE’s tourism and hospitality sector is marching ahead and... READ MORE
-
Business
India’s net FDI hits new high in 2020-21
FDI flow would see a bigger spike in the coming months following the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sinopharm booster shot in UAE 6 months after...
Over 73.88 per cent of eligible groups in the UAE have received the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Cyclone Tauktae has no effect on UAE, says...
Residents urged to avoid spreading rumours; NCM says it is monitoring ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India cyclone: Woman escapes as tree crashes next ...
She moved away in the nick of time as a tree uprooted by the cyclone... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE community helps Covid-hit workers find jobs...
GMBF has over 300 members across the GCC, and majority of them are in ... READ MORE