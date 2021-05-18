Business
Sheikh Ahmed named Chairman of DWTC Authority

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 18, 2021
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. — Photo by M. Sajjad

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. (16) of 2021, appointing Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum as Chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority. The decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

