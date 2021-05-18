Sheikh Ahmed named Chairman of DWTC Authority

The decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. (16) of 2021, appointing Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum as Chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority. The decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

— business@khaleejtimes.com