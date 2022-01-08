Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook, Fakhr Alam meet Imran Khan

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and Fakhr Alam are in Pakistan to launch Galaxy Racer Pakistan through the country’s biggest e-sports tournament Gamers Galaxy

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomes Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and Fakhr Alam in Islamabad. -- Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 1:28 PM

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of Dubai and Pakistani celebrity entrepreneur CEO and Partner Galaxy Racer and long-term resident of Dubai Fakhr Alam, called upon the Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the group’s multiple technology investments in Pakistan through the newly-established Special Technology Zone Authority and other ongoing projects in energy sector.

The Prime Minister was sprained about the $50 million LPG terminal at Port Qasim, which is about to be initiated. He extended invitation to the Dubai Royal Family to visit Skardu and other northern areas and thanked Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum for his investments in Pakistan. Other matters of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and Fakhr Alam are in Pakistan to launch Galaxy Racer Pakistan through the country’s biggest e-sports tournament Gamers Galaxy. Galaxy Racer is one of the portfolio companies of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, who has signed a partnership deal with Fakhr Alam to bring this platform to the youth of Pakistan. Galaxy Racer is tipped to be the fastest growing e-sports, digital influencers and content creators company in the world with a global subscription footprint of 500 million subscribers worldwide.

