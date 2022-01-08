Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook, Fakhr Alam meet Imran Khan

The retail major has a presence across 10 countries with 217 hypermarkets
Business2 days ago
Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of Dubai and Pakistani celebrity entrepreneur CEO and Partner Galaxy Racer and long-term resident of Dubai Fakhr Alam, called upon the Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the group’s multiple technology investments in Pakistan through the newly-established Special Technology Zone Authority and other ongoing projects in energy sector.
The Prime Minister was sprained about the $50 million LPG terminal at Port Qasim, which is about to be initiated. He extended invitation to the Dubai Royal Family to visit Skardu and other northern areas and thanked Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum for his investments in Pakistan. Other matters of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.
Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and Fakhr Alam are in Pakistan to launch Galaxy Racer Pakistan through the country’s biggest e-sports tournament Gamers Galaxy. Galaxy Racer is one of the portfolio companies of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, who has signed a partnership deal with Fakhr Alam to bring this platform to the youth of Pakistan. Galaxy Racer is tipped to be the fastest growing e-sports, digital influencers and content creators company in the world with a global subscription footprint of 500 million subscribers worldwide.
-- business@khaleejtimes.com
The retail major has a presence across 10 countries with 217 hypermarkets
Business2 days ago
The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract awarded by Adnoc Offshore is for the strategic long-term development of Adnoc’s Umm Shaif field.
Business2 days ago
The group will invest a total of $107.5 million for new phase of expansion in January this year.
Business3 days ago
The title was bestowed on Mubadala for its significant contribution to the development of Abu Dhabi and the UAE
Business3 days ago
Infrastructure project reflects growing partnerships between Dubai and African markets aimed at supporting development in the continent
Business3 days ago
Alpha Dhabi Holding has declared an intent to consolidate its position as a considerable contributor to the economy of the UAE
Business3 days ago
Dubai plans billion-dollar projects in Kashmir, including industrial parks, medical college, specialty hospital and logistic centres.
Business4 days ago
GMDC manages 55 branches across the city.
Business4 days ago