Sharjah's Sheraa launches Dh5 million equity-free, non-repayable startup fund

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) has launched a Dh5 million fund to support established startups and SMEs in Sharjah in maintaining operations amid current geopolitical challenges.

Launched last Friday, applications for the Entrepreneurs Resilience Fund are now open on Sheraa’s website, offering equity-free, non-repayable grants alongside a support programme and market visibility opportunities. Sheraa said it aims to mobilise up to Dh5 million with the support of its strategic partners across government and private sector entities.

The resilience fund provides fast-tracked financial, operational, and marketing support to Sharjah-based startups and SMEs, enabling founders to navigate current market dynamics with resilience and sustain their operations with confidence. It will also support businesses in key sectors, including manufacturing, food security, and healthcare, which play an important role in maintaining economic stability.

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The fund will provide financial support to selected startups that will benefit from tailored programming, including one-on-one advisory sessions, workshops, office hours, and business introductions. Participants will also gain access to partner-led resources and software support, as well as opportunities for visibility, helping them strengthen their readiness and move forward with confidence.

This initiative comes as the UAE launched a nationwide campaign, entitled ‘Proud of the UAE’, designed to support local businesses and overall economic stability amid the ongoing geopolitical challenges.

“The launch of the Entrepreneurs Resilience Fund is the latest in a series of initiatives introduced by Sharjah to support this vital sector. It reflects a clear commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and startup founders, safeguarding SMEs, and enhancing their resilience, particularly in light of the current challenges facing the region,” the Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, said.

Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of Sheraa, added that periods of disruption won’t affect the progress in building a business, and that it cannot be “met with hesitation.” She said, “A founder's ability to push forward is never determined by ambition alone. It is shaped by the environment around them, and whether that environment is structured to respond when it matters most.”

The fund is supported by key Sharjah entities, including Beeah Group, CE- Ventures, National Paints, Al Midfa Investments Group, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Careem, RAK BANK, Floward, Alaan, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority, Sharjah Majid Al Futtaim, Emirates Petroleum Company, Publicis Groupe, Entrepreneur Middle East, Inc. Arabia, Paymob.

Since its launch in 2020, Sheraa has consistently supported startups in Sharjah through its programmes, funding initiatives, and ecosystem partnerships. The launch of the Entrepreneurs Resilience Fund builds on this ongoing effort, providing founders with the support needed to adapt, maintain progress, and continue building for the long term.