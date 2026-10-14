Sharjah targets next phase of investor growth at SIF 2026

Sharjah is looking beyond business formation to focus on helping companies expand, reinvest and commit capital for the long term, as policymakers and business leaders highlighted the importance of research, market access and institutional support at the Sharjah Investment Forum 2026.

Speaking during the panel “Beyond Ease of Doing Business: Building Economies Where Businesses Grow,” officials said attracting companies was only the starting point, with the next phase requiring an environment that supports commercial growth and access to new markets.

Hussein Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, pointed to research infrastructure and specialist expertise as important factors for technology companies.

“Technology companies need people who understand their fields, access to specialised laboratories and research facilities, and an intellectual property framework that supports their work,” he said. Partnerships with universities and research facilities can help companies test technologies and move them closer to commercial application, with opportunities identified in healthcare, logistics, mobility and sustainability.

Market access is another part of the growth equation. Abdelaziz Alshamsi, Assistant Director General for Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said companies need more than a supportive setup environment.

“Ease of doing business is an important starting point, but companies also need access to markets, efficient logistics and the commercial relationships that allow them to grow,” he said. Trade missions and international connections can help Sharjah-based businesses identify opportunities and build relationships in overseas markets.

For women entrepreneurs, financing connections, mentorship and access to procurement opportunities remain central issues. Mariam Rashid Bin Al-Sheikh, Director of Sharjah Business Women Council, said research involving 119 women business owners identified the need to connect entrepreneurs with potential partners and investors and help them navigate public and private-sector procurement requirements.

“Businesses need to know how to position themselves, meet those requirements and compete for contracts,” she said, adding that the council is working with stakeholders to turn the research recommendations into policy action.

Dr. Sulaiman Tareq Al Abduljader, Vice Chairman and CEO of SANAM Group Holdings, said long-term investment decisions rested on “predictability, partnership and a shared vision,” alongside confidence in the regulatory environment and access to talent.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment, SIF 2026 is being held under the theme “Building Adaptive Economies,” with more than 80 speakers, over 140 activities and 80 direct business meetings.