Sharjah rents rise across key communities; Al Mamzar, Al Nabba lead

Sharjah’s rental market is seeing broad-based growth across apartments and villas, with rents rising across the emirate’s most searched communities, according to new data from Bayut.

All the top 15 most searched apartment rental areas recorded year-on-year increases in average rents in 2026. The same trend was seen across the top 15 villa rental locations, highlighting sustained demand across a wide range of communities.

Muwaileh Commercial remained the most searched apartment rental area, with average annual asking rents reaching Dh40,800, up 8.2 per cent from Dh37,709 in 2025.

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Al Majaz ranked second, with average asking rents of Dh53,471, an increase of 3.3 per cent, while Al Nahda (Sharjah) came third, with rents rising 2.7 per cent to Dh46,896.

Other popular apartment communities included Al Taawun, Al Khan, Al Qasimia, Aljada and Al Zahia. Average asking rents in Al Taawun rose 5.3 per cent to Dh49,600, while Al Khan recorded a 3.6 per cent increase to Dh58,925. In Al Zahia, rents climbed 7 per cent to Dh55,799.

Rental growth varies across apartment communities

Al Mamzar and Al Nabba recorded the strongest rental growth among the highlighted apartment markets, with rents rising 12.5 per cent. However, average asking rents remained significantly different at Dh68,198 and Dh26,535 respectively.

Al Mahatah also recorded a 12.4 per cent increase, taking its average annual asking rent to Dh35,948.

The figures highlight the wide range of rental options available across Sharjah, with similar rates of rental growth translating into very different price points for tenants.

Tilal City leads villa rental searches

Tilal City was the most searched villa rental location, with average annual asking rents reaching Dh225,515, up 13.2 per cent year on year.

Hoshi followed at Dh159,935, while Al Rahmaniya ranked third at Dh142,983.

Other leading villa locations included Al Qadisiyah, Al Jazzat, Al Ghafia, Al Sabkha, Barashi, Al Azra and Al Suyoh.

Rental growth was particularly strong in several villa communities. Al Mansoura recorded the biggest increase, with average asking rents rising 30.6 per cent to Dh114,284.

Al Qadisiyah followed with a 19.1 per cent increase to Dh69,521, while Al Sabkha recorded a 14.5 per cent rise to Dh81,423. Rents in Al Noaf and Al Nekhailat both increased by 14.2 per cent.

Sharjah real estate transactions reach Dh29.5 billion

The increase in rental values comes alongside continued activity in Sharjah’s wider real estate market.

Official data from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department showed approximately Dh29.5 billion in real estate transactions during the first half of 2026, up 9.3 per cent compared with the same period in 2025. The number of transactions also increased by 23.7 per cent.

Established apartment communities such as Al Majaz, Al Nahda and Al Taawun continue to attract strong interest, while Aljada and Al Zahia reflect demand for newer residential developments.

In the villa segment, Tilal City, Hoshi and Al Rahmaniya lead searches, alongside a wider group of communities catering to tenants seeking larger homes.

Overall, Sharjah’s rental rate stood at Dh41.4 per square foot in August 2026, representing a 1.8 per cent increase over the previous 12 months. The overall figure, however, masks significant differences by property type, bedroom count and location.

For tenants, the figures underline the importance of comparing individual communities rather than looking only at headline rental movements. Differences in average rents and growth rates mean the same budget can offer very different housing and location options across Sharjah.