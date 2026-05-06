Sharjah records Dh1.6 billion industrial investment in 2025, topping Dh3.5 billion in 5 years

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The emirate reported continued expansion in industrial activity, with 532 licences issued in 2025, up 17 per cent on 2024, and 3,354 licences renewed, up 7 per cent. Total licences reached 3,886, reflecting overall growth of 8 per cent.

The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) highlighted broader economic strengths that support investment, including sector diversity, balanced growth, skilled labour, and a focus on key areas such as healthcare, education, and services. Infrastructure, logistics capabilities and integration between free zones and the local market were also cited as advantages.

Demand for industrial assets have also strengthened, with around 14 industrial real estate developments currently under way. Industrial real estate transactions rose 88.7 per cent in 2025 to Dh9.24 billion, compared with Dh4.9 billion in 2024, with 4,416 properties traded.

Industrial products from Sharjah are exported to more than 120 countries, making it an important manufacturing hub in the region with strong integration into global supply chains.

"Sharjah's participation reflects the strength of an industrial ecosystem that has been built with long-term competitiveness in mind, where infrastructure, regulation and market access are aligned to support sustained manufacturing growth,” Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said. “The scale of activity we are seeing today, from new project inflows to rising industrial output and exports, is a direct outcome of this integrated approach.”

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), announced that the Park will introduce new investment packages at Make it in the Emirates to facilitate business setup and empower tech and industrial ventures, alongside presenting applied models of its industrial innovation projects, within a triple-helix collaboration model linking government, private sector, and academia — all focused on boosting the growth and competitiveness of local companies.