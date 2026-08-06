Sharjah real estate transactions surge 61.8% to Dh7 billion in July

Sharjah’s real estate sector posted robust growth in July 2026, with transactions worth Dh7 billion recorded during the month, marking a 61.8 per cent increase compared to June’s Dh4.4 billion, according to data issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The emirate recorded 9,376 transactions in July, a growth rate of 25.3 per cent, underlining sustained investment momentum. The total area traded in sales transactions reached approximately 27.2 million square feet.

The continued growth in Sharjah’s real estate performance highlights the strength of its markets and its investment appeal, driven by strategic vision, ongoing infrastructure development, and major projects launched across the emirate.

The momentum reflects growing investor confidence in Sharjah’s legislative framework and its flexibility in offering a competitive and sustainable business environment supporting long-term growth across all areas of the emirate.

Dh1 billion mortgage transactions

Ownership certificate transactions led the market with 4,049 deals, capturing the largest share, followed by ownership deed transactions with 3,356 deals. Mortgage transactions numbered 466, valued at Dh1 billion. Initial sales contract transactions reached 1,185, while valuation transactions totalled 320.

Transactions were carried out across 129 areas of the emirate, spanning residential, commercial and industrial properties. Activity was concentrated on 1,347 land plots – comprising 895 residential, 381 industrial and 71 commercial lands – alongside 894 subdivided unit transactions (842 apartments, 25 parking spaces, 17 offices, nine studios and one shop) and 643 developed land transactions (412 residential, 188 industrial and 43 commercial properties).

The highest real estate transaction recorded in Sharjah during July was a land deal in Industrial 4, valued at Dh850 million. Separately, Al Layyeh recorded the emirate's highest mortgage transaction for the month, on a land plot valued at Dh120 million.

Sharjah City leads

The emirate recorded a total of 2,884 sales transactions in July. Sharjah City accounted for 2,091 of these, with Muwaileh Commercial ranking highest by transaction volume at 442 deals, followed by Al Sajaa Industrial (244), Hay Hoshi (203) and Al Khan (168).

By trading value in Sharjah City, Al Sajaa Industrial led with Dh715.4 million, followed by Muwaileh Commercial (Dh516.3 million), Al Menhaz (Dh449.5 million) and Al Qulai’aah (Dh365.7 million).

In the Central Region, 527 sales transactions were recorded, concentrated in Al Belaida with 192 deals, while Industrial 4 recorded the highest trading value at Dh908.8 million.

In the Eastern Region, Khor Fakkan recorded 206 transactions, led by Al Mudeifi with 159 transactions worth Dh218.2 million. Kalba saw 58 transactions, led by Commercial Sour Kalba with 21 deals worth Dh5.6 million. Dibba Al Hisn recorded three transactions in total – two in Hay Al Shamali and one in Hay Al Seeh – with Hay Al Seeh registering the highest trading value at Dh1.2 million.